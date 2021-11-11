IOCL JEA Result 2021 Declared @iocl.com, Check Roll Number Wise Non Executive Result Here

IOCL JEA Result 2021 has been declared by Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) on iocl.com. Check Result PDF and Next Recruitment Process Details Here.

IOCL JEA result 2021: Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has released the result of experienced nonexecutives. The candidates who appeared in the IOCL JEA 2021 can download their results through the official website of IOCL.i.e.iocl.com.

The written test was held on 24 October 2021 at Bongaigaon Refinery (Venue : Delhi Public School, Dhaligaon; BGR Township; P.O. Dhaligaon; Dist. Chirang (Assam); PIN-783385). The candidates who have qualified in the written test are eligible to appear in the Skill/ Proficiency/ Physical Test (SPPT) which is scheduled to be held on 25 and 26 November 2021 at Bongaigaon Refinery, Administrative Building - Block-B [P.O. Dhaligaon, Dist. Chirang (Assam); PIN783385.

How to Download IOCL JEA Result 2021?

Visit the official website of IOCL.i.e.iocl.com. Click on ‘Latest Opening’. Click on the link that reads ‘List of candidates shortlisted for Skill/Proficiency/Physical Test notified vide our Advertisement No. PDR/HR/01/Rectt-21 for Recruitment of Non-executives at Paradip Refinery’. A PDF will be opened. Download IOCL JEA Result 2021and save it for future reference.

Download IOCL JEA Result 2021 PDF

All provisionally shortlisted candidates are requested to report to the above-mentioned venue at the given date and time for SPPT along with all relevant documents (in original). The candidates will have to submit one set of attested photocopies of the documents at the time of the interview. Candidates are also advised to carry an original government-issued photo id like Aadhar card/ Voter-id card/ Passport/ PAN card etc along with a photocopy of the same government-issued photo id.

Shortlisted candidates are required to wear Industrial Safety Shoes/hardtop shoes / Leather shoes at the time of SPPT. All candidates are strictly advised to follow Covid-19 appropriate behavior like wearing of face mask/ face cover, maintaining social distancing, and use of hand sanitizers at all times during the SPPT at Bongaigaon Refinery premises.