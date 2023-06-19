IPPB Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For 43 Executive Posts: Check Eligibility And Application Process

IPPB has invited online applications for the 43 Executive Posts on its official website. Check IPPB Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

IPPB Recruitment 2023 Notification: India Post Payments Bank Limited (IPPB) has released notification for the 43 Information Technology Officers on contract basis posts in the Employment News (17 - 23) June 2023. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before July 03, 2023.

Under the IPPB recruitment drive, a total of 43 Information Technology Officers vacant seats will be filled for various posts including Associate Consultant -IT, Consultant - IT and others.

Candidates with requisite educational qualification including B.E./B.Tech. in Computer Science /Information Technology with additional eligibility can apply for these posts.



IPPB Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Interested candidates can apply online by visiting website www.ippbonline.com.

Opening date of online application: June 13, 2023

Closing date of application: July 03, 2023



IPPB Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Executive (Associate Consultant -IT)-30

Executive (Consultant - IT)-10

Executive (Senior Consultant-IT)-03



IPPB Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification

Executive (Associate Consultant -IT)-B.E./B.Tech. in Computer Science /Information Technology

OR Master of Computer Application (MCA) (03 Years).

Executive (Consultant - IT)-B.E./B.Tech. in Computer Science /Information Technology

OR Master of Computer Application (MCA) (03Years)

Executive (Senior Consultant-IT)-B.E./B.Tech. in Computer Science /Information Technology

OR Master of Computer Application (MCA) (03 Years)

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification/post qualification work experience of the posts.



IPPB Recruitment 2023: Selection Process

Selection will be made on the basis of Interview. However, Bank reserves the right to conduct

assessment, Group Discussion or Online Test in addition to interview.

IPPB Recruitment 2023 PDF

IPPB Recruitment 2023: Pay and allowances

Designation CTC (Per Annum)

Executive (Associate Consultant -IT) ₹10,00,000/

Executive (Consultant - IT) ₹15,00,000/-

Executive (Senior Consultant-IT) ₹25,00,000/-



IPPB Recruitment 2023: How To Apply

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online on or before July 03, 2023 through official website- https://ippbonline.com.