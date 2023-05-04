ISC Class 11 Commerce Syllabus 2023-24: Download Syllabus PDF

1. Nature and Purpose of Business

(iii) Business objectives. Business objectives: economic; social; human and national. Role of Profit in business.

(b) Commerce: branches of Commerce. Commerce - its nature and functions; importance of Commerce. Branches of Commerce - trade and aids to trade. Relationship between commerce, trade and industry.

(a) Industry: types of industries on the basis of activity (primary and secondary) and on the basis of size (micro, small, medium and large). Role of small businesses in India.

Definition of business. Characteristics of business. Classification of business activities:

Distinction between business, profession and employment.

Classification of human activities - economic and non-economic. Types of economic activities.

