ISC Class 11 Political Science Syllabus 2023-24: Download Syllabus PDF

ISC Class 11 Political Science Syllabus 2024: Read the article to have the updated ISC Class 11 syllabus for Political Science. The syllabus provided in this story is CISCE formulated with step-wise elaboration. Download the 2023-24 syllabus pdf as well.

Class 11 2023-24 Political Science syllabus ISC: This is the new academic year 2023-24 and things are fresh to start. You are now in a higher standard and the feeling is so different as if you turned senior overnight. Well, this seniority comes with a lot of responsibilities personally and academically. Now the expectations are much higher and you need to push your limits a little further. Understanding the subject and reading it from the start is beneficial as you will have no stress at the time of exams. To achieve this task you need to have an updated syllabus.

CISCE releases its syllabi for all the subjects covered in ISC and ICSE before the start of the academic year. If you have missed it now is the time to download the syllabus of all your subjects. One of the electives offered to ISC students is Political Science. This article is about to discuss the syllabus of the same. The ISC Class 11 Political Science syllabus 2023-24 is divided into two sections A and B to discuss political theory and Contemporary International Relations, respectively. Continue reading to know the latest Political Science syllabus for Class 11 ISC.

ISC Political Science Syllabus Aims

1. To enable students to gain an understanding of basic concepts in Political Science.

2. To facilitate the acquisition of knowledge and understanding of the practices of governance.

3. To develop logical reasoning, research and application skills.

4. To create awareness of rights and duties and to sensitise students towards social concerns.

5. To expose students to divergent views and encourage them to develop their own worldview.

ISC Class 11 Political Science Syllabus Key Highlights

There will be two papers in the subject:

Paper I: Theory 3 hours ------ 80 marks

Paper II: Project Work --------20 marks

ISC Class 11 Political Science Syllabus 2023-24

Political Science is one of the electives offered by CISCE to their students. 852 is its subject code for ISC Classes 11 and 12. The syllabus is divided into Paper I and Paper II. Paper I is for the theory which stands for 80 marks distributed in Part I (20 Marks) and Part II (80 Marks. Paper II is project work that stands for 20 marks. Below is the detailed and latest ISC Class 11 Political Science syllabus.

PAPER I (THEORY) – 80 Marks Part I (20 marks) will consist of compulsory short answer questions, testing knowledge, application and skills relating to elementary/ fundamental aspects of the entire syllabus Part II (60 marks) will be divided into two sections A & B. Candidates will be required to answer three questions out of five from Section A and two questions out of three from Section B. Each question in this part shall carry 12 marks.







SECTION A (Political Theory) 1. Introduction to Political Science (i) Meaning of Political Science; Scope of contemporary Political Science: Political Theory, Comparative Politics, International Relations, Public Administration and Political Economy. Nature of Political Science. Meaning of Political Science; Scope of contemporary Political Science with reference to Political Theory, Comparative Politics, International Relations, Public Administration and Political Economy. Nature of Political Science - Is Political Science a Science? (ii) Fundamental Concepts State and its elements; Difference between State and Society, State and Association, State and Government, State and Nation; Nationality. Definition of State and elements of the State: (a) Population (b) Territory (c) Government (d) Sovereignty. Definition of Society; Association; Nation and nationality. Differences between – State and Society; State and Association; State and Government; State and Nation. 2. The Origin of the State Divine Origin Theory; the Social Contract Theory (Hobbes, Locke, Rousseau); the Evolutionary Theory. Various theories of the origin of State: Divine Theory: brief history of this theory, divine rights of the kings - examples from modern monarchical states like England and Bhutan. Critical evaluation of the theory. The Social Contract theory: Views of Hobbes, Locke and Rousseau; Critical evaluation of the theory. Evolutionary Theory: factors for the growth of this theory such as kinship, religion, economic factors, wars and conflicts and the need for political power. 3. Political Ideologies Liberalism, Socialism; Communism and Fascism. Liberalism, Socialism; Communism and Fascism: Meaning, features with reference to the purpose of the State. Critical evaluation of each ideology. 4. Sovereignty Meaning, kinds and characteristics. A historical analysis and contemporary issues. Meaning, definition and characteristics. Kinds: Titular and Real, Legal and Political; de-jure and de-facto Sovereign, Popular Sovereignty. Is Sovereignty absolute and indivisible? Brief study of Austin’s Theory and Pluralistic view of Sovereignty with reference to Laski and MacIver. Sovereignty in a globalised World: the role of non-state actors. 5. Law Meaning; Sources and Kinds of Law. Meaning, definition of law. Sources - Customs, Usages, Religion, Judicial Decisions, Scientific Commentaries, Equity, Legislation. Kinds of law – definition and examples of Municipal, National, Constitutional and International Law, Statute Law, Ordinances. 6. Liberty Meaning; Dimensions and kinds of Liberty; Relationship between Liberty and Law; safeguards of liberty. Definition and meaning of Liberty; Dimensions - negative and positive; kinds of Liberty - Civil, Political and Economic Liberty. Relationship between Liberty and Law: Does Law help or hinder Liberty? Safeguards of Liberty - fundamental rights. Separation of judiciary from executive, well-knit party system, economic justice for all, free press and media, vigilance by the people. 7. Equality Meaning and kinds of Equality; Relationship between Equality and Liberty. Meaning and kinds of Equality– legal, social, political and economic; relationship between Equality and Liberty: How do they complement each other? 8. Justice Meaning, Kinds and Contemporary theories. Meaning of Justice; kinds: Legal, Social, Economic and Political. Theories of Justice – John Rawls and Amartya Sen. SECTION B (Contemporary International Relations) 9. End of Cold War and its impact on the World Order Disintegration of the Soviet Union and its impact on the World Order. Meaning of Cold War. Impact of disintegration of the Soviet Union on the World Order – end of Cold War confrontation, change of power equations in world politics, emergence of new countries. India’s relations with Russia after Cold War (after 1991). 10. Unipolar World U.S. unilateralism: case studies of U.S. intervention in Iraq and Afghanistan. Meaning of unilateralism. Case studies of the following (causes, main events and consequences): Iraq - Operation Desert Storm, Operation Iraqi Freedom; Afghanistan - Operation Enduring Freedom; India’s relations with USA after 1991 11. Regional Cooperation ASEAN and the European Union. Aims, achievements and challenges. 12. The Non-Aligned Movement Relevance of Non-Aligned Movement. Meaning of Non-Aligned Movement (NAM); Relevance of NAM in the contemporary World. Role of India in NAM

PAPER II (PROJECT WORK) – 20 MARKS

Candidates will be required to undertake one project which may be any one of the following:

(i) A case study.

(ii) Survey study with a questionnaire.

(iii) Research-based project with in-depth analysis.

(iv) Local/ national/ global political issue.

(v) Book review/ film review/ documentaries/ posters/ newspapers/ advertisements/ cartoons and art.

The project must not be based primarily on the syllabus; students must be encouraged to produce original, creative and insightful perspectives on an allied aspect of the topic.

For example, if the theme is Fundamental Rights, the project could deal with the violation, protection, court verdicts, Public Interest Litigations (PILs), etc. related to socially relevant issues.







EVALUATION CRITERIA Mark allocation for the Project will be as follows: S. No. Assessment objective Criteria Marks 1 Process Candidate should be able to: Identify the topic. Plan and detail a research project. Select and use appropriate research methods 5 2 Understanding, application of knowledge and Analysis Candidate should be able to: Explain issues and themes clearly and in context. Interpret, analyse and evaluate critically a range of evidence to present reasoned, substantiated arguments/statements. 5 3 Presentation Overall format, referencing (footnotes &/or bibliography), within word limit of 2000 words, title page, header/footer, etc 5 4 Viva Range of questions based on the project only. 5 Total 20

List of suggested topics for Project Work :

1. “The Kingdom of Freedom begins where the Kingdom of Necessity ends”.

2. Right to Freedom and role of Media.

3. The Right to Information – ensuring political accountability.

4. Citing relevant examples, discuss the relative importance of negative and positive liberty in the Indian context.

5. India’s response to ASEAN as a dialogue partner.

6. Relevance of SAARC as a forum of regional cooperation.

7. U.S. dominance in World politics in the Post Cold War era.

8. India’s role in Non-Aligned Movement.

9. Civil Society Movements - Role and participation in India.

10. Relevance of the United Nations in a Unipolar World.

Guidelines For Teachers:

1. It must be emphasized that the process of doing the project is as important as the final project.

2. Once the project/projects are chosen, there should be a process of brainstorming to encourage students to make out a draft/structure for the project before embarking on research.

3. During the brainstorming/discussion, the teacher should discuss the assessment criteria with the students.

4. The teacher should discuss the draft with the student with regard to the central question and the type of sources to be used.

5. The students should be guided on doing the research and looking at different types of evidence.

6. Books and suitable reference material could be suggested by the teachers and made available to the students.

7. Internet sites could be suggested, but care must be taken in selecting, using and citing these sites.

8. Students must be cautioned against plagiarism and be penalized for the same.

9. Marks must be awarded for content and originality and not for decorative elements and embellishments.

10. Projects must be the original work of the student.

