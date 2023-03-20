ISC Class 12 Computer Science Paper Analysis 2023: Expert Review, Question Paper, Difficulty Level & More

ISC Class 12 Computer Science Paper Analysis 2023: ISC Computer Science exam was conducted today, March 20, 2023. Students who appeared for the exam shared that the difficulty level was moderate and the paper was not lengthy at all. Check detailed paper analysis and download question paper PDF here.

ISC Class 12 Computer Science Exam Analysis 2023: Council of Indian School Certificate Examinations, CISCE has successfully conducted the ISC Class 12 Computer Science Exam today, March 20, 2023. The exam was held for a duration of 3 hours from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM. Computer Science is one of the popular choices among students for the additional subject. Therefore, today’s exam can be considered an important one for ISC Class 12 students. On the basis of initial responses, students who took the exam shared that the ISC Computer Science exam was moderate in nature and they had enough time to answer all questions. We have provided the detailed analysis of ISC Class 12 Computer Science Exam 2023 based on the reviews shared by students and teachers. Check the paper analysis by experts along with students’ reactions on the difficulty level of the ISC Computer Science paper. Also, get the complete question paper in PDF here.

ISC Class 12 Computer Science Exam 2023 Overview

Board Council For The Indian School Certificate Examinations Official website cisce.org Class 12 Exam ISC Subject Computer Science Date March 20, 2023 Time 2 PM to 5 PM Difficulty level Moderately easy

ISC Computer Science Question Paper Pattern for Bord Exam 2023

The Computer Science paper for ISC Exam 2023 had a total of 10 questions for 70 marks.

Time allowed to attempt the paper was for three hours.

Candidates were allowed additional 15 minutes for only reading the paper.

All questions in Part I of the paper were compulsory.

In Part II, students had to attempt any six questions, choosing two questions from Section A, two from Section B, and two from Section C.

Part I was for 20 marks.

Part II was for 50 marks.

ISC Class 12 Computer Science Paper Analysis 2023

Students of ISC Class 12 who took the took the exam today reviewed the paper moderately easy. Most of them were happy with the pattern and type of questions asked in ISC Computer Science Exam.

Teachers while sharing their reviews of the Computer Science Paper said it was a moderately easy paper with direct and simple questions. Nothing was unexpected and students could easily solve the paper in 3 hours. Questions in both sections of the paper were fairly easy.

Check ISC Class 12 Computer Science Question Paper 2023 below:

ISC Class 12 Computer Science Question Paper 2023

ISC Class 12 Computer Science Answer Key 2023

We will provide the official ISC Class 12 Computer Science answer key here very soon.

ISC Class 12 Result Date 2023

ISC Class 12 board exam results are expected to be declared in May-June 2023.

You will be able to check your ISC Class 12 Results by clicking on the link below:

