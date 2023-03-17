ISC Class 12 Biology Paper Analysis 2023: Exam Review, Question Paper, Difficulty Level & More

ISC Class 12 Biology Paper Analysis 2023: ISC Board conducted the 12th class Biology board exam 2023 today from 2 to 5 PM. The exam is over and the students have gathered around, immersed in discussions, post-examination. Check here what the students have to say about the ISC Class 12 Biology question paper.

ISC Class 12 Biology Exam 2023 Key Highlights

Board Council For The Indian School Certificate Examinations Official website Cisce.org Class 12 Exam ISC Subject Biology Date March 17, 2023 Time 2 PM to 5 PM Difficulty level Easy, Lengthy

ISC Class 12 Biology Paper Review 2023

According to the students who attempted the ISC Class 12 Biology board exam 2023 today, the question paper felt easy but lengthy. The students had 3 hours to solve the paper in addition to the 15 minutes provided to go through the paper beforehand. However, the students felt that each question required more time and focus due to which they felt exhausted. Nonetheless, the level of difficulty for each question was not too difficult or complex. The subject teachers also felt the same about the question paper.

Type of Questions asked in Today’s Biology Exam

The ISC Class 12 Biology exam 2023 was for 70 marks.

15 minutes of time was provided to go through the question paper.

The time to attempt the paper was 3 hours.

The paper was divided into three sections A, B, C, and D.

All questions from Section A were compulsory.

Between sections B, C and D, students had internal choices.

Section–A: 1 question having sub - parts of one mark each.

Section–B: 7 questions of two marks each.

Section – C: 7 questions of three marks each, and

Section – D: 3 questions of five marks each.

ISC Class 12 Biology Question Paper 2023

ISC Class 12 Biology Answer Key 2023

ISC Class 12 Result Date 2023

ISC Class 12 board exam results will be declared (tentatively) in June 2023.

