ICSE Class 10 Physics Paper Analysis 2023: Exam Review, Question Paper, Answer Key, Difficulty Level & More

ICSE Class 10 Physics Paper Analysis 2023: The ICSE Class 10 Physics Exam underwent smoothly today. Find the detailed exam paper analysis here, along with the question paper PDF and answer key.

ICSE Class 10 Physics Exam Paper Analysis 2023: The exam season is intensifying. The Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) Class 10 Physics paper 2023 was conducted today, March 17, by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE), one of the leading school boards in India. The 2023 ICSE exams began on February 27 and will conclude on March 29. Just a few weeks are left before the session ends, but the major subject of Science (Code: 52) is left. Physics is Paper 1 of the science course and is considered the most difficult. Unlike chemistry and biology, physics is highly conceptual and consists of advanced topics due to the ICSE Class 10 curriculum. Most students are relieved after giving the ICSE 10th Physics Exam, and the same was the case today. We bring you an in-depth analysis of the 2023 Physics Class 10 exam. Check whether it was moderate, tough or easy. You can also find the ICSE Class 10 Physics question paper pdf and answer key along with the exam review and analysis.

ICSE Class 10 Physics Exam 2023 Key Highlights

Board Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) Official website https://cisce.org Class 10 Exam ICSE Class 10 Subject Physics (Code: 52) Date March 17, 2023 Time 11 AM to 1 PM Difficulty level Moderate to Difficult

ICSE Class 10 Physics Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme 2023

The ICSE Board Class 10 Physics paper carried 80 marks and a duration of two hours.

The questions in the exam varied between MCQs, short answer, long-answer and numericals.

15 minutes were given to students before the exam to read the question paper.

The ICSE Class 10th Physics exam comprised two sections: A & B of 40 marks each.

Section A was compulsory, while any four questions had to be attempted from Section B.

ICSE Class 10 Physics Paper Review 2023

The question paper of the 2023 ICSE Class 10 Physics was moderate in difficulty level.

Many students also felt the exam was difficult but per experts, it was moderate and required practice and good understanding of the topics.

A few questions were tricky as expected, but overall the paper was well-balanced and direct. There were no surprises in the exam.

The objective questions of Section A were the most scoring part of the paper.

The numericals and derivations were also simple but students said the paper was lengthy and many struggled to complete it in time.

ICSE Class 10 Result Date 2023

ICSE Class 10 board exam results will be declared in May or June 2023 (tentative). After that, the compartment exams will begin.

