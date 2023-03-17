ICSE Class 10 Physics Question Paper 2023, Download PDF With Solutions

ICSE Class 10 Physics Question Paper 2023: Physics is a main subject and is part of the Science course in ICSE Class 10. The term-end exam was held today, March 17, 2023. You can view and download the ICSE Class 10 physics question paper 2023 here with solutions.

ICSE Class 10 Physics Question Paper 2023: The 2023 Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) exams, conducted by The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE), commenced last month, and the very important Physics paper was held today from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM. Physics is part of the Science course (Code: 52) in ICSE Class 10. The subject has three papers: Physics, Chemistry and Biology. Due to the advanced syllabus of the ICSE 10th standard, separate exams are taken for the science sub-divisions, unlike other school boards. As such, the ICSE 10th standard physics is quite challenging for students.

Physics is also an application-based subject that requires a strong hold on concepts. Students have to learn formulas and various theories and apply them to solve questions. The ICSE Class 10 Physics exam also ends up tormenting students every year and is known to be one of the most difficult exams of the board. Many students make silly errors. You can find out the level of the 2023 ICSE Class 10 Physics exam here, along with the question paper PDF and solutions.

ICSE Class 10 Physics Question Paper 2023

The CISCE hasn’t released the 2023 Class 10 Physics exam papers yet, but students can read and download the ICSE Class 10 Physics Question paper 2023 PDF in the following sections.

ICSE Class 10 Physics Paper 2023 Pattern and Type of Questions

The ICSE Board class 10 Physics paper was of 80 marks and a duration of two hours.

The questions were of various types like MCQs, short answer, long-answer and numerical-based.

15 minutes were provided to students for reading the question paper.

The ICSE Class 10th Physics exam consisted of two Sections: A and B of 40 marks each.

All questions from Section A were compulsory, while students were allowed to pick any four questions of their choice from Section B.

ICSE Class 10 Result Date 2023

ICSE Class 10 board exam results will be announced in May or June 2023 (tentative). The compartment exams will follow soon after.

ICSE Class 10 board exam results will be announced in May or June 2023 (tentative). The compartment exams will follow soon after.

CISCE Board Result 2023

ICSE Class 10 Result 2023

