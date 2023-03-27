ISC Class 12 Psychology Paper Analysis 2023: Exam Review, Question Paper, Difficulty Level & More

ISC Class 12 Psychology Paper Analysis 2023: The psychology exam of the ISC Class 12 of the CISCE board was conducted today. Check the ISC Class 12 Psychology exam paper analysis here.

ISC Class 12 Psychology Exam Paper Analysis 2023: The 2023 exam season of the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is nearing its end. Just a few exams are left, and today, on March 27, the ISC Class 12 Psychology paper was held. Psychology is usually chosen by students of the humanities and science streams. Psychology is the study of the mind and the way that people behave. It is used in various fields like the armed forces, police, corporate jobs and schools. Consequently, psychology is an important exam for ISC Class 12 students. It’s largely a theory-based subject but has significant applications in the real world as well. The 2023 ISC Class 12 Psychology exam drew varying reactions from students. Some found it easy, while others said it was challenging. You can check the official consensus of the paper here, along with the question paper and answer key. Stay tuned as we update all the details regarding the ISC Class 12 Psychology paper 2023.

ISC Class 12 Psychology Exam 2023 Key Highlights

Board Council For The Indian School Certificate Examinations Official website https://cisce.org Class 12 Exam ISC Subject Psychology Date March 27, 2023 Time 2 PM to 5 PM Difficulty level Moderate

ISC Class 12 Psychology Exam Pattern 2023

The 2023 Psychology Exam duration was 3 hours and total marks 70.

Candidates were allowed 15 minutes for reading the question paper.

There were 3 sections in the paper: A, B and C.

Section A carried 14 marks and consisted of objective, very short answer questions.

Section B carried 28 marks and consisted of short answer questions.

Section C carried 28 marks and consisted of long answer questions.

ISC Class 12 Psychology Paper Review 2023

The ISC Class 12 Psychology exam was moderate in difficulty level. Both students and experts agreed that the exam was simple and direct from the syllabus. Nothing was too challenging, but the questions varied in difficulty. There was a good balance of easy, average and difficult questions.

Keep posted as we update more details of the 2023 ISC Psychology exam here.

ISC Class 12 Psychology Question Paper 2023

ISC Class 12 Psychology Question Paper 2023

ISC Class 12 Psychology Answer Key 2023

ISC Class 12 Psychology Exam Answer Key 2023

ISC Class 12 Result Date 2023

Check here the ISC Class 12 Result Date 2023 which is scheduled for May or June (tentatively). The result will be updated when it releases on the CISCE board website. Below are links to check the CISCE 2023 results.

