ISC Class 12 Question Papers 2025 of All Subjects: Download Free PDF

ISC Class 12: The Indian School Certificate (ISC) Class 12 examinations are among the most crucial milestones in a student’s academic journey, as the results play a decisive role in shaping their higher education and career opportunities. Conducted by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE), these board exams test not only the conceptual knowledge of students but also their analytical and writing skills across various subjects. With the 2025 ISC Class 12 exams approaching, students are in search of reliable resources to strengthen their preparation.
One of the most effective ways to prepare for Half Yearly 2025 is by practicing with previous years’ and model question papers. These papers provide a clear idea of the exam pattern, important topics, and the weightage of chapters. To make this process easier, the ISC Class 12 Question Papers 2025 for all subjects are now available in the article below in downloadable PDF format. Students can access these PDFs for free through this article and keep them saved for future reference. By solving these papers regularly, aspirants can boost their confidence, improve their time management skills, and maximize their chances of scoring high in the upcoming Half Yearly Examination.
|
CHECK:ISC Class 12 Syllabus 2025-26: All Subjects
Importance of ISC Class 12 Question Papers 2025
Practicing previous years’ and model question papers is one of the most effective strategies for Half yearly exam preparation. It helps students:
-
Understand the exam structure and marking scheme
-
Improve speed and accuracy
-
Identify frequently asked topics
-
Build confidence before the final exams
By solving these papers, students can evaluate their preparation level and work on their weak areas.
ISC Class 12: Language Question Paper 2025
Check the table below to get the Language question paper of the academic year 2025
|
Subject
|
Download PDF
|
English Paper 1
|
English Paper 2
|
Hindi
ISC Class 12: Commerce Question Paper 2025
Check the table below to get the Commerce question paper of the academic year 2025
|
Subject
|
Download PDF
|
Accounts
|
Business Studies
|
Commerce
|
Mathematics
|
Economics
|
Other Subjects
ISC Class 12: Science Question Paper 2025
Check the table below to get the Science question paper of the academic year 2025
|
Subject
|
Download PDF
|
Biology
|
Chemistry
|
Physics
|
Computer Science
|
Other Subjects
ISC Class 12: Arts Question Paper 2025
Check the table below to get the Arts question paper of the academic year 2025
|
Subject
|
Download PDF
|
History
|
Political Science
|
Geography
|
Sociology
|
Psychology
|
Other Subjects
The ISC Class 12 Half Yearly question papers 2025 are a valuable study resource for students preparing for their board exams. With subject-wise PDFs available for free download in this article, students can strengthen their preparation and gain the confidence needed to score well. It is highly recommended that students practice these papers regularly and use them as a guide to excel in the upcoming ISC 2025 board exams.
Also Check:
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation