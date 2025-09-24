IBPS Clerk Admit Card 2025
ISC Class 12 Question Papers 2025 of All Subjects: Download Free PDF

By Apeksha Agarwal
Sep 24, 2025, 16:42 IST

The ISC Class 12 Question Papers 2025 are now available in the article below for all subjects in PDF format to help students prepare for their Half Yearly exams. These papers provide insights into the exam pattern, important topics, and types of questions asked in the exams. Students can download the subject-wise PDFs for free and use them for practice, revision, and future reference.

ISC Class 12: The Indian School Certificate (ISC) Class 12 examinations are among the most crucial milestones in a student’s academic journey, as the results play a decisive role in shaping their higher education and career opportunities. Conducted by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE), these board exams test not only the conceptual knowledge of students but also their analytical and writing skills across various subjects. With the 2025 ISC Class 12 exams approaching, students are in search of reliable resources to strengthen their preparation.

One of the most effective ways to prepare for Half Yearly 2025 is by practicing with previous years’ and model question papers. These papers provide a clear idea of the exam pattern, important topics, and the weightage of chapters. To make this process easier, the ISC Class 12 Question Papers 2025 for all subjects are now available in the article below in downloadable PDF format. Students can access these PDFs for free through this article and keep them saved for future reference. By solving these papers regularly, aspirants can boost their confidence, improve their time management skills, and maximize their chances of scoring high in the upcoming Half Yearly Examination.

CHECK:ISC Class 12 Syllabus 2025-26: All Subjects

Importance of ISC Class 12 Question Papers 2025

Practicing previous years’ and model question papers is one of the most effective strategies for Half yearly exam preparation. It helps students:

  • Understand the exam structure and marking scheme

  • Improve speed and accuracy

  • Identify frequently asked topics

  • Build confidence before the final exams

By solving these papers, students can evaluate their preparation level and work on their weak areas.

ISC Class 12: Language Question Paper 2025

Check the table below to get the Language question paper of the academic year 2025

Subject

Download PDF

English Paper 1

Download PDF

English Paper 2

Download PDF

Hindi

Download PDF

ISC Class 12: Commerce Question Paper 2025

Check the table below to get the Commerce question paper of the academic year 2025

Subject

Download PDF

Accounts

Download PDF

Business Studies

Download PDF

Commerce

Download PDF

Mathematics

Download PDF

Economics

Download PDF

Other Subjects

Download PDF

ISC Class 12: Science Question Paper 2025

Check the table below to get the Science question paper of the academic year 2025

Subject

Download PDF

Biology

Download PDF

Chemistry

Download PDF

Physics

Download PDF

Computer Science

Download PDF

Other Subjects

Download PDF

ISC Class 12: Arts Question Paper 2025

Check the table below to get the Arts question paper of the academic year 2025

Subject

Download PDF

History

Download PDF

Political Science

Download PDF

Geography

Download PDF

Sociology

Download PDF

Psychology 

Download PDF

Other Subjects

Download PDF

The ISC Class 12 Half Yearly question papers 2025 are a valuable study resource for students preparing for their board exams. With subject-wise PDFs available for free download in this article, students can strengthen their preparation and gain the confidence needed to score well. It is highly recommended that students practice these papers regularly and use them as a guide to excel in the upcoming ISC 2025 board exams.

Apeksha Agarwal

