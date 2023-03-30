ISC Class 12 Environmental Science 2023 Exam: Check Important Topics and Tips for Last Minute Revision

ISC Environmental Science Exam 2023: This article is a complete package for ISC Environmental Science Class 12 Exam 2023. You will find the ISC exam 2023 date sheet, ISC exam 2023 syllabus, practice paper pdfs, 2023 sample/specimen question paper and many more.

ISC Class 12 Environmental Science Paper 2023: Tomorrow is an important day for many ISC students who have opted for Environmental Science as one of their electives. Environmental Science is one of the elective choices for science and humanities students to add to their curriculum. It is a good and scoring subject with information that you should be having as a stakeholder of Earth’s environment. Now let us walk you through the important points that you must be aware of before reaching your exam center for your ISC Class 12 Environmental Science Exam 2023.

ISC Class 12 2023-Environmental Science Exam Date and Time:

The ISC exams are conducted by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE). As per the date sheet and schedule released by the CISCE Board the ISC Class 12 Environmental Science exam 2023 will be conducted on the 31st of March 2023, Friday. The exam will be conducted at 2 PM and the duration will be of 3 hours. You need to utilize this time to write only the solutions. Refer to the link below for more details about the date and time of the Environmental Science ISC Class 12 exam 2023.

ISC Class 12 Environmental Science Syllabus 2023:

As per the syllabus, the ISC Environmental Science would be from seven units:

Human Beings and Nature Population and Conservation Ecology Monitoring Pollution Third World Development Sustainable Agriculture Environmental and Natural Resource Economics International Relations and the Environment

Click on the link below to get the detailed and updated syllabus for Class 12 Environmental Science ISC 2023.

ISC Environmental Science Exam General Guidelines:

Maximum Marks: 70

Time Allowed: Three hours

(Candidates are allowed additional 15 minutes for only reading the paper. They must NOT start writing during this time).

Answer all questions in Section A, Section B, and Section C.

Section A consists of objective / very short answer questions.

Section B consists of short answer questions.

Section C consists of long answer questions.

The intended marks for questions or parts of questions are given in brackets[ ].

ISC Class 12 Environmental Science Previous Year Papers:

Solving previous year question papers is one of the key components of exam preparation. It gives an overview and a sense of relief that you know what is coming in the exam paper. You need to do this for your ISC Environmental Science exam 2023 as well. Click on the link below to get the last four years’ question papers in pdf format to download and solve.

ISC Class 12 Environmental Science Sample Question Paper 2023:

The sample papers for ISC and ICSE exams are yearly released by the CISCE board for effective exam preparation. These sample papers are designed on the main question paper and thus carry questions and mark distribution expected in the coming examination. To help you with your ISC Environmental Science 2023 exam we have provided the ISC Class 12 Environmental Science 2023 sample/specimen question paper in the below link. Click to download the ISC Environmental Science Sample Paper in pdf format.

ISC Environmental Science Exam, Last Minute Tips:

We have covered all the essential resources that you require to make sure your preparation for the ISC Class 12 Environmental Exam in 2023 is efficient and error-free. We'll now provide you with some exam hall-related advice.

Bring stationery containing all the necessary items, such as pens, pencils, scales, etc.

Bring a bottle of water with you.

Be at the exam location one hour prior to the start of the exam.

The examination will last for three hours. Give the reading of the question paper the first 15 minutes alone.

Prioritize questions with a high score and save the less marker for the end.

Avoid panicking since it could impair memory. If you are feeling nervous, take deep breaths.

Follow the guidelines to answer all questions.

Now you are good to go and ready to top in the ISC Class 12 Environmental Science exam 2023.

All the very best!

