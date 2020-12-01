ITI Ltd Recruitment 2020 for Diploma Engineer Posts, Apply Online @itiltd.in

ITI Ltd Recruitment 2020: ITI Limited, Rae Bareli (UP) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Diploma Engineer for a period of 05 years with provision for absorption in the regular rolls of the Company subject to the organization requirement & performance of the employee. Candidates eligible for the post can apply online on official website i.e. tiltd.in on or before 08 December 2020.
Important Dates
- Last Date for Submitting Online Application - 08 December 2020
- Last Date for submitting offline application - 14 December 2020
ITI Limited Vacancy Details
Diploma Engineer - 10 Posts
- Mechanical - 6 Posts
- Electrical - 3 Posts
- Electronics - 1 Post
Pay Scale:
Total emoluments at 19,029/-(Basic+VDA+HRA) at the minimum pay scale of Category E (4240-105-5500-115-6995) plus allowance & perks as per the Company's prevailing rules.
Eligibility Criteria for Diploma Engineer Posts
Educational/Technical Qualification:
- High School or its equivalent
- 03 years diploma in Mechanical/Electrical/Electronics
- Minimum of 60% aggregate marks for Unreserved & OBC Candidates & 55% aggregate marks for SC/ST/PWD candidates in diploma engineering
Age Limit:
Not more than 30 years
Selection Process for Diploma Engineer Posts
Selection will be done on the basis of marks obtained by the Candidate in Diploma Engineering Examination & thus the Candidates will be called for the written test in the ratio of 1:25. The final selection of the candidate will be based on the Merit list of Written test,
How to Apply for ITI Limited Engineer Recruitment 2020 ?
Eligible candidates can apply .on ITI Limited Website http://www.itiltd.in latest by 08 December 2020. In addition to Online Application, the candidates are required to submit hardcopies of Application along with required documents to "AGM -HR & Marketing, ITI LIMITED RAEBARELI PLANT, SULTANPUR ROAD, DOORBHASH NAGAR RAEBARELI, UTTAR PRADESH- 229010" on or before 14 December 2020.
ITI Recruitment Notification PDF