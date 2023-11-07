ITPO Recruitment 2023: Apply For Young Professional Posts, Salary Upto Rs. 60,000

ITPO Recruitment 2023: India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO), under the aegis of Ministry of Commerce & Industry has invited applications for Young Professional posts. Check notification pdf and others.

Get all the details of ITPO Recruitment here, apply online link

ITPO Recruitment 2023 Notification: India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO), a premier trade promotion agency under the aegis of Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Government of India is recruiting for Young Professional posts. Organisation has released detailed job notification in the Employment News (04-10) November 2023. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before November 19, 2023.

Candidates selected finally for the Young Professional posts will get the consolidated monthly remuneration (subject to statutory deductions) Rs. 60,000/-.

Candidates having certain educational qualifications including B.E / B.Tech (Civil/Electrical/Mechanical/Electronics/IT/Computer Science) with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for these posts.

ITPO Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

You can apply online for these posts on or before November 19, 2023.

ITPO Young Professional Posts 2023: Vacancy Details

Young Professional-20 Posts

Educational Qualification For ITPO Jobs 2023

Candidates should have B.E / B.Tech (Civil/Electrical/Mechanical/Electronics/IT/Computer

Science) with minimum 70% marks or equivalent grade from Government recognised Institute /University.

post qualification work experience preferably in Govt./State Govt./CPSE/Autonomous Body/University/Research Institution.

ITPO Recruitment 2023: Age limit (as on closing date of application)

32 years

Check the notification link for details of the relaxation in age limit.

ITPO Jobs 2023: Consolidated monthly remuneration

(subject to statutory deductions)

Rs. 60,000/

ITPO Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF





How To Apply for ITPO Recruitment 2023?

You can apply for these posts in prescribed format with the essential documents as mentioned in the notification. You are required to submit the pdf file of duly filled application form along with requisite attachments by email under the subject “Application for the Young Professional in ITPO” to nsrawat@itpo.gov.in latest by 19th November 2023. Plese check the notifiationlink for details in this regards.