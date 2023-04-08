JEE Main 2023 Session 2: April 10 Admit Card Out, Get Direct Link Here

JEE Main 2023 Day 3 admit card is now available on the official website. Students appearing for the exams can download the admit card through the link given here.

JEE Main 2023 Day 3 Admit Card: The JEE Main 2023 Session 2 admit card for April 10th examinations has been released on the official website. Candidates who will be appearing for the engineering entrance on April 10, 2023, can visit the official website of JEE Main to download the admit card.

Candidates can download the session 2 admit card by entering the login credentials in the link given on the homepage. Candidates must also note that the admit card of JEE Main 2023 is a mandatory document which has to be carried by the students to the exam centre. Candidates are advised to also carry with them a valid photo id card and a passport-size photograph to the exam centre.

The JEE Main 2023 admit card is available for download on the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in. Students can also download the admit card through the link provided below.

JEE Main Day 3 Admit Card Official notification - Click Here

JEE Main 2023 Admit Card Link - Click Here

JEE Main 2023 Admit Card

The JEE Main 2023 admit card is available for download online. According to the official notification released, the admit card for the upcoming schedule of exams will be released in the coming days.

Step 1: Visit the JEE Main 2023 official website

Step 2: Click on the JEE Main 2023 admit card link

Step 3: Enter the Application number and security pin

Step 4: Download the JEE Main 2023 admit card for further reference

JEE Main 2023 Examination Details

NTA is conducting the JEE Main 2023 exams on April 6, 8, 10, 11 and 12, 2023. The exams on Day 1 - April 6, 2023, were conducted successfully. Candidates who appeared for the day 1 exam have mentioned that the shift 1 and shift 2 exams were moderate in difficulty level.

Also Read: JEE Main 2023 Day 2 Exams Commence