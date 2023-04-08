JEE Main 2023 Day 2 Exams Commence, Check Exam Details, Dress Code and Guidelines Here

JEE Main 2023 Day 2 exams commence today. The exams are being conducted in two shifts. Candidates can check here the exam day guidelines and instructions carefully.

JEE Main 2023 Day 2 Exams: JEE Main day 2 shift 1 exams commenced at 9 AM. Today - April 8, 2023, NTA will be conducting the shift 1 and shift 2 exams for April 8, 2023. The admit card for the exams today have been released on the official website. Candidates must note that shift 1 of the exam will end at 12 noon while shift 2 will be conducted from 3 pm to 6 pm. Candidates appearing for the exams today can check here the exam day guidelines and instructions.

Candidates appearing for the exams need to carry their JEE Main 2023 admit card with them. The admit card contains the centre details along with the schedule of the exams and the exam day instructions to be followed. The JEE Main 2023 day 1 exams were conducted on April 6, 2023. Candidates who appeared for the shift 1 and 2 of the exams have claimed that the exams in both shifts were moderate in difficulty level.

JEE Main 2023 Exam Day Guidelines

Candidates appearing for the day 2 exams today can check here the exam day guidelines and instructions to be followed

Candidates appearing for the exams need to carry with them their JEE Main 2023 admit card

Along with the admit card students are also needed to carry a passport size photograph to oast in the attendance sheet at the exam centre along with a valid photo id card

Students are advised to reach the exam centre atleast an hour before the commencement of the exam

Candidates coming lates will not be allowed to enter the exam hall

Candidates are not allowed to leave the exam hall until the exams conclude

JEE Main 2023 Dress Code

Candidates are not allowed to wear clothes with metallic embellishments on them

Students also need to remove any piece of jewellery before reach the exam centre

Students are advised to wear loose and comfortable clothes

Students are not allowed to carry items like mobile phones, smart watches, bluetooth devices etc inside the exam hall.

Also Read: JEE Main 2023 Day 1 - April 6, 2023 Analysis