JIPMER Interview Schedule 2020 for Faculty Posts under AIIMS Bibinagar Released @jipmer.edu.in, Check Details

JIPMER Interview Schedule 2020 for Faculty Posts: Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER), Puducherry has released the interview schedule for various Faculty Posts under AIIMS Bibinagar on its official website. All such candidates who have applied for the AIIMS Bibinagar Faculty posts can check the short notification regarding the Interview Schedule from the official website of JIPMER - jipmer.edu.in.

As per the short notification released by the JIPMER, Puducherry, the Interview for the various Faculty Posts under AIIMS Bibinagar will be conducted from 26 October 2020 onwards. Candidates applied for the various Faculty Posts for different Disciplines for AIIMS Bibinagar can check the details schedule available on the official website.

All the candidates who have shortlisted to participate in the Interview for the faculty posts should note that they will have to bring the essential original documents on the day of the Interview as mentioned in the notification.

As per the notification, in view of the present COVID Pandemic, the candidates may attend the Interview either physically or through virtual mode (Online). The candidate are required to give their option for attending the Interview either virtually or physically as per the details mentioned in the notification.

Candidates who have to appear in the interview can check the short notification regarding the Interview Schedule available on the official website of JIPMER. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for JIPMER Interview Schedule 2020 for Faculty Posts under AIIMS Bibinagar





Short Notification Regarding the JIPMER Interview Schedule 2020 for Faculty Posts under AIIMS Bibinagar



How to Download: JIPMER Interview Schedule 2020 for Faculty Posts under AIIMS Bibinagar