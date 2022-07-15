JKPSC CCE Admit Card 2022 (Out) @jkpsc.nic.in: Prelims Exam on 31 July

JKPSC CCE Admit Card 2022 has been released by Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission on jkpsc.nic.in. Candidates can check direct link and important details here.

JKPSC CCE Admit Card 2022: Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has released admit card of the Jammu & Kashmir Combined Competitive (Prelims) Examination 2022 today i.e. on 15 July 2022. Candidates can download JKPSC Admit Card through the official website (jkpsc.nic.in), by clicking on JKPSC CCE Admit Card.

After downloading JKPSC Pre Admit Card can appear for the JKPSC CCE Prelims exam on 31 July 2022.

How to Download JKPSC CCE Admit Card 2022 ?

Go to the official website of the JKPSC - jkpsc.nic.in

Click on the admit card link flashing on the homepage '15/07/2022 Admit Cards for Combined Competitive Examination (Preliminary), 2022'

Now, enter your Online Application Form Number and click on 'Submit' button

Download JKPSC Civil Service Admit Card 2022

In case you are not able to download your admit card, you may contact the (Computer Section) J&K Public Service Commission, Resham Garh Colony, Bakshi Nagar Jammu/Solina, Srinagar, with a valid proof of having filled in Online Application form & Fee .

JKPSC CCE Prelims Exam Pattern 2022

The prelims exam will consist of two papers including General Studies 1 and General Studies 2. There will be MCQs of 200 marks.

Candidates who obtain minimum qualifying marks in General Studies 1 as may be fixed by the commission at their discretion and a minimum of 33% marks in General Studies Paper 2 will be eligible to appear for JKPSC CCE Mains Exam 2022.

Those who clear the main exam will be required to appear for the interview round.

The commission has invited online applications for the recruitment of candidates for 100 Junior Scale of J&K Administrative Service Posts, 50 J&K Police Service Posts and 70 J&K Accounts Service Psots.