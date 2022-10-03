JKPSC Recruitment 2022 For 120 Prosecuting Officer Posts, Check Eligibility And How To Apply

JKPSC has invited online application for the 120 Prosecuting Officer Posts on its official website. Check JKPSC recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

JKPSC Prosecuting Officer Recruitment 2022: Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has invited online application for the 120 Prosecuting Officer Posts on its official website. Candidates can apply online from from 06 October to 05 November 2022.

Candidates having certain educational qualification including Bachelor of Laws of University established by Law of India can apply for JKPSC Recruitment 2022.

Selection for the JKPSC Prosecuting Officer Recruitment 2022 will be done on the performance of the candidates in the Preliminary examination, Main examination and Personality test.



Important Dates JKPSC Prosecuting Officer Recruitment 2022

Opening Date for Submission of Appellation: 06 October 2022

Last Date for Submission of Application: 05 November 2022

Vacancy Details JKPSC Prosecuting Officer Recruitment 2022

Prosecuting Officer-120

Eligibility Criteria JKPSC Prosecuting Officer Recruitment 2022

Educational Qualification:

Candidates should have Bachelor of Laws of University established by Law of India.



How to Download: JKPSC Prosecuting Officer Recruitment 2022