JKPSC Recruitment 2022 For 120 Prosecuting Officer Posts, Check Eligibility And How To Apply

JKPSC Prosecuting Officer Recruitment 2022: Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has invited online application for the 120 Prosecuting Officer Posts on its official website. Candidates can apply online from from 06 October to 05 November 2022.
Candidates having certain educational qualification including Bachelor of Laws of University established by Law of India can apply for JKPSC Recruitment 2022.
Selection for the JKPSC Prosecuting Officer Recruitment 2022 will be done on the performance of the candidates in the Preliminary examination, Main examination and Personality test.
Important Dates JKPSC Prosecuting Officer Recruitment 2022
Opening Date for Submission of Appellation: 06 October 2022
Last Date for Submission of Application: 05 November 2022
Vacancy Details JKPSC Prosecuting Officer Recruitment 2022
Prosecuting Officer-120
Eligibility Criteria JKPSC Prosecuting Officer Recruitment 2022
Educational Qualification:
Candidates should have Bachelor of Laws of University established by Law of India.
How to Download: JKPSC Prosecuting Officer Recruitment 2022
- Visit the official website of Jammu & Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) i.e. -jkpsc.nic.in/.
- Click on the link Filling up of the posts of Prosecuting Officer (G) in JK Home Department in What's New Section on Home Page.
- You will get the PDF of the JKPSC Prosecuting Officer Recruitment 2022 in a new window.
- Download and save the JKPSC Prosecuting Officer Recruitment 2022.