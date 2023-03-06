JKSSB Account Assistant Admit Card Date 2023 Announced: Check Exam Details

JKSSB Accounts Assistant Admit Card 2023: The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has released an important notice regarding the Computer Based Written Test (CBT) Examination for the post of Accounts Assistant (Finance Department). According to the notice, JKSSB Admit Card Link will be uploaded on 09 March 2023 which shall be available till 12 March 2023.

JKSSB Accounts Assistant Exam 2023

The commission is conducting the online exam from 16 March to 01 April 2023 for a total of 972 vacancies across the state. Candidates who have applied for JKSSB Accounts Assistant Recruitment would be able to check their respective exam date, city, and time on their JKSSB AA Admit Card 2023.

Final / Level-2 Admit Card would be released three (03) days prior to the exam date(s), depicting the Name and Address of Exam Centre and can be downloaded from JKSSB’s official website (www.jkssb.nic.in) at that time.

How to Download JKSSB Accounts Assistant Admit Card 2023 ?

Visit the official website of JKSSB - jkssb.nic.in Click on the link available on the right side of the homepage 'Admit card /Hall Ticket of OMR Based Objective Type Written Examination for the posts of Accounts Assistant (Finance Department), UT Cadre, Advertisement Notification No. 04 of 2020, Under Item No 106' Furnish your application details Download SSBJK Admit Card 2023

In case of any difficulty in downloading / issues related to Admit Card, candidate(s) may contact the JKSSB Help-Desk at 0191-2461335 (Jammu) / 0194-2435089 (Srinagar) or write to JKSSB at helpdesk.jkssb@gmail.com. Help-Desk will activate on 09.03.2023 to 01.04.2023 during office hours

JKSSB Accounts Assistant Link is available below.

Those who are going to appear in OMR Based Objective Type Written Exam on 06 March 2022 (Sunday) for the post of Accounts Assistant, Finance Department), against advertisement Notification No 04 of 2020), can download JKSSB Admit Card directly from here.

JKSSB Accounts Assistant Admit Card Download Link

In case a candidate is not able to download his/her admit card, he/she can represent before the Board, along with evidence in support of his/her claim by or before 02 March 2022. No claims in this regard will be accepted after the last date.