JKSSB Exam Calendar 2021-22: Check CBT/Skill Test/Written Exam Schedule for Various Posts @jkssb.nic.in, Download PDF

JKSSB Exam Calendar 2021-22: Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has released the tentative Calendar of CBT/Skill Test /Written Examinations for various posts scheduled to be held from October 2021 to March 2022. All such candidates who have applied for these posts under various Department advertised vide Advertisement Notification Nos 04, 05, 06, 07 of 2020 and 01 and 02 of 2021can check the details JKSSB Exam Calendar 2021-22 on its official website- jkssb.nic.in.

Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has uploaded the details schedule for the CBT/Skill Test / Written Examinations for various posts for which exam will be conducted from October 2021 to March 2022.

Candidates can check the details of the Posts/Advertisement no/Name of the post and Tentative date of exam as uploaded on the official website. The exams are tentatively scheduled to be held from 2nd week of October, 2021 to 4th week of March, 2022. The exam wise schedule of the exams can be checked by clicking on the provided link.

The notification further says," In continuation to this office Notice No. SSB/Secy/Exams/2021/4004-12 dated 28.05.2021, it is hereby notified for the information of candidates that the supplementary tentative schedule of CBT/Skill Test / Physical Test/Written Examinations to be held by J&K Services Selection Board for posts in various department and various advertisement notifications shall be held as per the details given on the notification.”

Candidates should note that the schedule of examination is tentative and subject to the guidelines of the UT Government which shall be in vogue at the relevant point of time or any other instruction that may be issued relating to COVID-19 pandemic.

Candidates who have applied for these various posts under Advertisement Notification No. 04, 05, 06, 07 of 2020 and 01 and 02 of 2021 can check the details JKSSB Exam Calendar 2021-22 available on its official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for JKSSB Exam Calendar 2021-22 for CBT/Skill Test/Written Exam





