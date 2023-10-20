JNTUH Result 2023 Manabadi OUT on jntuh.ac.in, Download UG and PG Semester Marksheet

JNTUH Result 2023 Manabadi OUT: Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH) declared the results for various UG and PG courses like B.Tech, M.Tech, MCA on its official website. Students can get the direct link provided here and the steps to check the result.

Get the Direct Link to Download JNTUH Result Manabadi 2023 PDF here.
Get the Direct Link to Download JNTUH Result Manabadi 2023 PDF here.

JNTUH Result 2023: Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH) has recently declared the semester results for various UG and PG courses like B.Tech 1st 2nd sem, M.Tech 1st 2nd 3rd 4th sem, MCA 1st 2nd 3rd 4th 5th sem, and other exams. Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Result 2023 has been released online on the official exam portal- jntuh.ac.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their results using the direct link provided below. The students can check the JNTUH results by their roll number.

JNTUH Results 2023

As per the latest update, Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University released various semester results for UG and PG programs. The students can check their results on the official website of the University- jntuh.ac.in.

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Result 2023

Click here

How to check Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Results 2023?

Candidates can check their semester results for various UG and PG courses like B.Tech, M.Tech, MCA, and other exams online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the JNTU results PDF.

cyber securit

 

Step 1: Visit the official website of the university - jntuh.ac.in

Step 2: Scroll down to the ‘View Results’ section

Step 3: Select Result server.

Step 4: Select your exam from the list and click on it.

Step 5: Result PDF will appear on the screen and check your result.

Step 6: Save the PDF for future reference

Direct Links to Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Results 2023

Check here the direct link to download JNTU Result or various UG and PG courses.

 

Course

Result Date

Result Links

B.Tech 1st sem

19-Oct-2023

Click here

B.Tech 2nd sem

19-Oct-2023

Click here

PhD Course Work M.Tech I Year II Semester

17-Oct-2023

Click here

M.Tech 1st sem

16-Oct-2023

Click here

M.Tech 2nd sem

16-Oct-2023

Click here

M.Tech 3rd sem

16-Oct-2023

Click here

M.Tech 4th sem

16-Oct-2023

Click here

MCA 1st sem

16-Oct-2023

Click here

MCA 2nd sem

16-Oct-2023

Click here

MCA 3rd sem

16-Oct-2023

Click here

MCA 4th sem

16-Oct-2023

Click here

MCA 5th sem

16-Oct-2023

Click here

Highlights of Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTUH) is located in  Hyderabad, Telangana. It was established in the year 1972. The University is recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Highlights

University Name

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University

Established

1972

Location

Hyderabad, Telangana

JNTUH Result Link - Latest

Click here

Accreditations

NAAC

Approvals

UGC

Gender

Co-ed

Related Categories

Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play

Related Stories

Next