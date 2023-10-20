JNTUH Result 2023 Manabadi OUT on jntuh.ac.in, Download UG and PG Semester Marksheet

JNTUH Result 2023 Manabadi OUT: Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH) declared the results for various UG and PG courses like B.Tech, M.Tech, MCA on its official website. Students can get the direct link provided here and the steps to check the result.

JNTUH Result 2023: Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH) has recently declared the semester results for various UG and PG courses like B.Tech 1st 2nd sem, M.Tech 1st 2nd 3rd 4th sem, MCA 1st 2nd 3rd 4th 5th sem, and other exams. Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Result 2023 has been released online on the official exam portal- jntuh.ac.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their results using the direct link provided below. The students can check the JNTUH results by their roll number.

How to check Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Results 2023 ?

Candidates can check their semester results for various UG and PG courses like B.Tech, M.Tech, MCA, and other exams online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the JNTU results PDF.

Step 1: Visit the official website of the university - jntuh.ac.in

Step 2: Scroll down to the ‘View Results’ section

Step 3: Select Result server.

Step 4: Select your exam from the list and click on it.

Step 5: Result PDF will appear on the screen and check your result.

Step 6: Save the PDF for future reference

Highlights of Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTUH) is located in Hyderabad, Telangana. It was established in the year 1972. The University is recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC).