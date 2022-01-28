JPSC Unani Medical Officer Recruitment 2022 Notification Released for 78 Vacancies, Apply Online from 2 March onwards

JPSC Unani Medical Officer Recruitment 2022: Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Unani Medical Officer on direct recruitment basis. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format from 2 March 2022 to 24 March 2022. A total of 78 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process.
Important Dates:
- Commencement of submission of online application: 2 March 2022
- Last date for submission of online application: 24 March 2022
JPSC Unani Medical Officer Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details
- Unani Medical Officer - 78 Posts
JPSC Unani Medical Officer Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: BUMS or equivalent; internship in the relevant field from a recognized University.
JPSC Unani Medical Officer Recruitment 2022 Age Limit
21 to 42 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)
JPSC Unani Medical Officer Recruitment 2022 Salary
PB-2 Rs. 9300- 34800 Pay Scale Rs. 5400 Level 9
JPSC Unani Medical Officer Recruitment 2022 Selection Criteria
The selection of candidates will be done on the basis of written test.
Download JPSC Unani Medical Officer Recruitment 2022 Notification
Apply Online - to active soon
How to apply for JPSC Unani Medical Officer Recruitment 2022?
Interested candidates can submit applications through the online mode from 2 March to 24 March 2022. After submission of online application, candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.
JPSC Unani Medical Officer Recruitment 2022 Application Fee
- unreserved - Rs. 600/- + Bank Charge
- Reserved - Rs. 150/- + Bank Charge
- PWD - Nil
