JPSC Unani Medical Officer Recruitment 2022 Notification Released for 78 Vacancies, Apply Online from 2 March onwards

JPSC Unani Medical Officer Recruitment 2022 Notification released by Jharkhand Public Service Commission at jpsc.gov.in for 78 vacancies. Check JPSC Unani Medical Officer Recruitment application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

JPSC Unani Medical Officer Recruitment 2022: Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Unani Medical Officer on direct recruitment basis. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format from 2 March 2022 to 24 March 2022. A total of 78 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 2 March 2022

Last date for submission of online application: 24 March 2022

JPSC Unani Medical Officer Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Unani Medical Officer - 78 Posts

JPSC Unani Medical Officer Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: BUMS or equivalent; internship in the relevant field from a recognized University.

JPSC Unani Medical Officer Recruitment 2022 Age Limit

21 to 42 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

JPSC Unani Medical Officer Recruitment 2022 Salary

PB-2 Rs. 9300- 34800 Pay Scale Rs. 5400 Level 9

JPSC Unani Medical Officer Recruitment 2022 Selection Criteria

The selection of candidates will be done on the basis of written test.

Download JPSC Unani Medical Officer Recruitment 2022 Notification

Apply Online - to active soon

How to apply for JPSC Unani Medical Officer Recruitment 2022?

Interested candidates can submit applications through the online mode from 2 March to 24 March 2022. After submission of online application, candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.

JPSC Unani Medical Officer Recruitment 2022 Application Fee

unreserved - Rs. 600/- + Bank Charge

Reserved - Rs. 150/- + Bank Charge

PWD - Nil

