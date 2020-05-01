KAPL Recruitment 2020: Applications invited for 22 Executive, Coordinator & Assistant Posts

KAPL Recruitment 2020: Karnataka Antibiotics & Pharmaceuticals Limited (KAPL) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Executive, Coordinator and Assistant. Interested candidates can apply to the posts by 8 May 2020.

Important Date:

Last date for submission of application: 8 May 2020

KAPL Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Executive - Materials - 2 Posts

Executive- Production - 10 Posts

Executive - Internal Audit - 2 Posts

Executive - Distribution - 2 Posts

Coordinator - Finance - 1 Post

Assistant - Sectl. & Admin - 1 Post

Executive - Stores - 2 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for Executive, Coordinator and Assistant Posts

Educational Qualification:

Executive - Materials - The candidate should be a graduate preferably in Commerce / Science.

Executive- Production - The candidate should be a B Pharma / M Pharma graduate.

Executive - Internal Audit, Coordinator - Finance - M Com., graduate.

Executive - Distribution - B Com graduate.

Assistant - Sectl. & Admin - The candidate should be a graduate & knowledge of computer is essential and should have experience in office administration and should be ready to work any other work in administration.

Download Official Notification PDF Here

Official Website

KAPL Recruitment 2020 Age Limit

Executive - 30 years

Coordinator - 28 years

Assistant - 26 years

How to apply for KAPL Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can submit applications along with the relevant documents to the General Manager, HRD, Karnataka Antibiotics & Pharmaceuticals Limited on or before 8 May 2020.

