Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2023: Check Minimum Marks Required to Qualify Class 12th

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result will be announced at 10 am today - April 21, 2023. Candidates can check here the details regarding the class 12 passing marks, compartment exams.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2023 Minimum Marks: Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2023 is expected to be announced shortly. Over 7.27 Lakh students who have appeared for the board exams now await the board officials to announce the class 12 results. Results to be live at 11 am on website - karresults.nic.in.

Updated as on April 21, 2023 at 10:25 AM

The Department of Pre-University Education will be announcing the Karnataka 2nd PUC Result today - April 21, 2023. Students who have appeared for the class 12 exams will be able to check their results on the official result portal. According to the press release issued, the state education minister BC Nagesh will be announcing the 2nd PUC result in an official press conference at 10 am. The link for students to check the board results will however be available at 11 am.

Given below are the details regarding the minimum marks required by students to pass the Karnataka 2nd PUC exams. Students who have appeared in the arts, commerce and science streams can check the minimum passing marks, re-evaluation and compartment exam details here.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2023: Minimum Passing Marks

According to the marking scheme followed, students who have appeared for the 2nd PUC exams need to secure a minimum of 35% marks in the board exams. Candidates unable to get the minimum marks will be able to apply for the compartment exams and improve their exam scores.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2023: Compartment Exams

Karnataka board 12th compartment exams are conducted for the students who were unable to pass the exams on the first attempt. In case a candidate is unable to get the minimum passing marks in the 2nd PUC Karnataka exam they can apply and appear for the compartment exams. The board will be announcing the details of the class 12 compartment exams after the board results.

What is Karnataka 2nd PUC Re-evaluation process?

Karnataka class 12 re-evaluation is where students can submit their answer sheets for scrutiny. The details regarding the re-evaluation process will be announced by the board officials. The applications for the 2nd PUC re-evaluation will be available on the website shortly after the board exam results are announced.

