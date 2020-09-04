Karnataka Civil Judge Admit Card 2020 to release soon @karnatakajudiciary.kar.nic.in, Check Karnataka High Court Civil Judge Prelims Exam Date & Details here

Karnataka Civil Judge Admit Card 2020: Karnataka High Court is going to conduct Karnataka Civil Judge Prelims Exam 2020 soon. All those candidates who applied for Karnataka Civil Judge 2020 Recruitment will be able to release the admit card soon through the official website of Karnataka High Court.i.e.karnatakajudiciary.kar.nic.in.

Karnataka Civil Judge Prelims Exam 2020 is scheduled to be held on 27 September 2020 between 2.30 P.M. and 4.30 P.M., at Bengaluru City, Mysuru, Dharwad, Shivamogga and Kalaburagi.

Due to prevailing Covid-19 situation and for the convenience of the candidates, on the basis of the present address furnished by the candidates, the examination centres were allotted to roll number wise the candidates to Bengaluru City, Mysuru, Dharwad, Shivamogga and Kalaburagi.

If any candidate wants to change of Examination centre allotted to them for any valid reason, they can request for the same by sending email to the Registrar (Recruitment) rrecruithckb@gmail.com, on or before 5 September by specifying the reason. Candidates can check the Roll Number wise list of Karnataka Civil Judge Prelims Exam 2020 Exam Centre Allotted list in the link given below.

All candidates are advised to keep close eyes on the official website of Karnataka High Court. The Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) and the Karnataka Civil Judge Prelims 2020 Admit Card shortly to be released on the official website.

