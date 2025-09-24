Kendriya Vidyalaya Autumn Break 2025: Check Dates, Festivals, and Academic Impact

Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has officially announced the holiday schedule for the 2025-26 academic year. Students and parents of KVs can look forward to a significant break in the autumn season, which is a combination of Dussehra and the annual Autumn Break. These holidays are planned well in advance to ensure a uniform schedule across most KV schools in the country.
The break is a welcome respite for students, allowing them to participate in the festive celebrations and recharge before the final academic term. While the dates are largely standardized, it is important to note that slight variations may occur in certain regions, which is why checking the local school calendar is always a good practice.
Autumn Break and Other October 2025 Holidays
The primary holiday for KVs in the coming months is the Autumn Break, which is a 10-day period designed to coincide with the Dussehra festival.
|
Break
|
Dates
|
Duration
|
Autumn Break
|
September 27, 2025 (Saturday) to October 6, 2025 (Monday)
|
10 Days
Additional October 2025 Holidays for KVs
In addition to the Autumn Break, students will also have several one-day holidays in October 2025.
|
Holiday
|
Date
|
Day
|
Notes
|
Gandhi Jayanti
|
October 2, 2025
|
Thursday
|
This holiday falls within the Autumn Break.
|
Dussehra (Vijayadashami)
|
October 2, 2025
|
Thursday
|
This holiday also falls within the Autumn Break.
|
Karwa Chauth
|
October 10, 2025
|
Friday
|
Diwali
|
October 20, 2025
|
Monday
|
Govardhan Puja
|
October 22, 2025
|
Wednesday
|
Bhai Duj
|
October 23, 2025
|
Thursday
Why Autumn Break Matters in KVs
The autumn break is particularly important in Kendriya Vidyalayas for several reasons:
-
Standardized Schedule: KVs operate under a uniform calendar set by the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS). The autumn break is a key component of this standardized schedule, which allows for consistent planning across all schools in a specific cluster, regardless of their location.
-
Festive Coincidence: The break is strategically scheduled to coincide with major Indian festivals like Dussehra and Durga Puja. This allows students from different parts of the country to travel home and celebrate with their families without missing classes.
-
Academic Planning: The break provides a necessary pause in the academic calendar, falling between the mid-term exams and the final term. It gives students an opportunity to relax, participate in cultural activities, and prepare for upcoming assessments. Teachers also use this time to plan the curriculum for the remaining academic session.
-
Uniformity: Unlike some state schools which may have variable holiday schedules based on regional or local events, KVs have a fixed autumn break duration, typically 10 days, ensuring uniformity and predictability. For the 2025 academic session, the autumn break for many KVs is scheduled from September 27 to October 6, 2025.
