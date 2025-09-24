Kendriya Vidyalaya Autumn Break 2025: Check Dates, Festivals, and Academic Impact

Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has officially announced the holiday schedule for the 2025-26 academic year. Students and parents of KVs can look forward to a significant break in the autumn season, which is a combination of Dussehra and the annual Autumn Break. These holidays are planned well in advance to ensure a uniform schedule across most KV schools in the country.

The break is a welcome respite for students, allowing them to participate in the festive celebrations and recharge before the final academic term. While the dates are largely standardized, it is important to note that slight variations may occur in certain regions, which is why checking the local school calendar is always a good practice.

Autumn Break and Other October 2025 Holidays

The primary holiday for KVs in the coming months is the Autumn Break, which is a 10-day period designed to coincide with the Dussehra festival.