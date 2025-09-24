School Holiday on 25th September 2025 (Thursday) - Schools Closed in THESE States Due to Rain and Regional Festivals

School Holiday on September 25, 2025 - In September 2025, schools across India are anticipated to observe numerous holidays due to a combination of important religious festivals and heavy monsoon rains. Pre-planned breaks include Durga Puja and Dusshera, while other closures will serve as precautionary measures to safeguard students in flood-affected regions. These closures often lead to extended weekends for students, underscoring the significant influence of weather patterns and India's rich cultural diversity on the academic calendar. For additional details on school holidays, please refer to the article below, which provides a state-wise update for September 25, 2025, including information for West Bengal, Telangana, Delhi, Andhra Pradesh, and other states. West Bengal Schools Closed Tomorrow

Due to heavy rainfall and floods in major parts of West Bengal, the state education minister has announced two two-day school holiday in West Bengal. Therefore, all government-run educational institutions in West Bengal will remain closed on September 24 and 25, following Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s appeal to keep students off waterlogged roads and prevent electrocution-related accidents. However, Teachers and non-teaching staff are required to work from home during this period to complete outstanding tasks. This work-from-home directive is in effect before the Durga Puja holidays begin later this week. এক অভূতপূর্ব দুর্যোগের পরিস্থিতি সৃষ্টি হয়েছে রাজ্যে। মাননীয়া মুখ্যমন্ত্রীর উপদেশে এই দুর্যোগে ছাত্রছাত্রীদের স্বস্তি দিতে এবং দুর্ঘটনা থেকে রক্ষা করতে আগামী কাল এবং পরশু, অর্থাৎ ২৪ এবং ২৫ সেপ্টেম্বর রাজ্যের সমস্ত বিদ্যালয় ও উচ্চ শিক্ষা প্রতিষ্ঠানগুলি বন্ধ রাখার সিদ্ধান্ত… — Bratya Basu (@basu_bratya) September 23, 2025

Telangana Schools Closed On the ocassion of Dasara, Telangana has declared school holiday from September 21 to October 3, 2025, providing students with a total of 13 days off for Dussehra. Also the vibrant Bathukamma Festival 2025, a nine-day celebration deeply rooted in the cultural traditions of Telangana, is scheduled to captivate hearts from September 21st to September 30th. The festivities are set to commence on September 21st, a day marked by significant observance as both a government and bank holiday in Telangana, allowing for widespread participation. Throughout the nine days, women, often adorned in traditional attire, will create these beautiful floral arrangements, using seasonal flowers that bloom in abundance during this time. Bathukamma is more than just a festival, it's a celebration of womanhood, nature, and the cultural identity of Telangana, bringing communities together in a spirit of joy and reverence

Kendriya Vidalaya Autum Break Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV) students have an upcoming Autumn Break from September 27 to October 25, 2025. Following this, the next major holiday will be the Winter Break, commencing on December 23, 2025. The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) is responsible for setting the holiday schedule, which encompasses both gazetted and restricted holidays. For the official calendar, students and parents can refer to the KVS website or their individual school pages. Festival-Based Holidays in Other States School Holidays can be seen in other states due to local events and festivals in the region. Telangana: In some districts, early schedule adjustments may occur due to preparations for Bathukamma, which begins on September 27. Students and Parents should check on the latest update.