TN NEET UG 2025: Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Released at tnmedicalselection.net; Details here

Sep 24, 2025, 17:46 IST

TN NEET UG Counselling 2025: The selection committee for DME and Research, Tamil Nadu released the Tamil Nadu NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment Results today, September 24, 2025. Candidates can check their status on the official website at tnmedicalselection.net and must confirm their seats by September 30, 2025.

TN NEET UG 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result has been released today, September 24, 2025.
Key Points

  • TN NEET UG 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result has been released today, September 24, 2025.
  • Candidates will need to visit the official website to check their status at tnmedicalselection.net.
  • The last date to download the letter is September 30, 2025 and to report in college by 5 PM.

TN NEET UG Counselling 2025: The selection committee for the Directorate of Medical Education (DME) and Research, Tamil Nadu has released the Tamil Nadu National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG) Counselling 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment Results today, September 24, 2025. Candidates will need to visit the official website to check their status at tnmedicalselection.net. Students will be required to confirm their seats by September 30, 2025 to proceed with the admissions. 

Candidates who were re-allotted seats have already paid their tuition fee in Round 1. They are only required to pay the difference amount, as previously clarified by the selection committee. Seats were allotted in Round 1 only to candidates who either vacated their seat or upgraded to a higher preference.

TN NEET UG 2025 Key Highlights 

The following table carries the important details related to TN NEET UG Counselling 2025:

Overview 

Details 

Event name 

TN NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment Results

Exam name 

National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET)

Board name 

Directorate of Medical Education (DME) and Research, Tamil Nadu

Academic year 

2025-26

Official website 

tnmedicalselection.net

State 

Tamil Nadu 

Level 

Undergraduate (UG)

Quota 

Management

Government

7.5% Reservation

Stream 

Medical

Dental 

Programmes 

MBBS

BDS

Letter Download last date 

September 30, 2025 

Joining college 

September 30, 2025 by 5 PM

Related Stories

How to check Tamil Nadu NEET UG 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result? 

Candidates will need to follow the mentioned stores to check their Round 2 Seat Allotment Result for TN NEET UG Counselling 2025 process: 

  1. Visit the official website at tnmedicalselection.net
  2. On the homepage, under the ‘UG COURSES’, click on ‘MBBS/BDS’
  3. Click on the relevant link for your reservation: 
    1. Provisional List of Candidates allotted for MBBS/BDS (7.5% Reservation) Course Session :2025 - 2026 on - 24.09.2025
    2. Provisional List of Candidates allotted for MBBS/BDS (Government Quota) Course Session :2025 - 2026 on - 24.09.2025
    3. Provisional List of Candidates allotted for MBBS/BDS (Management Quota) Course Session :2025 - 2026 on - 24.09.2025
  4. Check your details and download for future reference

Tamil Nadu NEET UG 2025 for PwD Candidates

Following a Madras High Court verdict, three candidates with benchmark disabilities have been allotted seats in MBBS and BDS admissions for Round 2. These candidates were placed in Madurai Medical College and Government Omandurar Medical College, based on their preferences. For Round 2 admissions, a total of 3,250 seats were available.

