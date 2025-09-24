TN NEET UG 2025: Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Released at tnmedicalselection.net; Details here

TN NEET UG Counselling 2025: The selection committee for the Directorate of Medical Education (DME) and Research, Tamil Nadu has released the Tamil Nadu National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG) Counselling 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment Results today, September 24, 2025. Candidates will need to visit the official website to check their status at tnmedicalselection.net. Students will be required to confirm their seats by September 30, 2025 to proceed with the admissions.

Candidates who were re-allotted seats have already paid their tuition fee in Round 1. They are only required to pay the difference amount, as previously clarified by the selection committee. Seats were allotted in Round 1 only to candidates who either vacated their seat or upgraded to a higher preference.