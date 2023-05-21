Kerala DHSE Plus 2 Result 2023 on May 25 Check Details Here

Kerala Board will be announcing the plus 2 board results on May 25, 2023. Candidates can check their board results on the official website. A direct link will also be given here to check the Kerala Plus Two Result 2023.

Kerala Plus 2 Result 2023: Kerala Board officials are set to announce the Kerala Plus 2 Result 2023 this week. According to the announcement made by Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty, the Kerala Plus Two results 2023 will be announced by May 25, 2023. It must however be noted that the SSLC results which were scheduled to be released on May 20, 2023, were declared a day earlier on May 19, 2023. Candidates can hence expect that the Kerala Board class 12 result will be announced around the scheduled date.

Kerala Education Minister will be announcing the results of the Class 12 board exams. This year approximately 4,42,067 students appeared for the board exams, the board conducted the exams for the students from March 10 to 30, 2023. The minister will be announcing the details of the performance of the students, overall pass percentage, number of students securing an all A+, and other exam-related details.

Kerala Plus 2 Result 2023 Date and Time

Kerala DHSE Class 12 Result 2023 will be announced on the official website by May 25, 2023. Although the timing for the announcement of the board results has not been announced, it is expected that the board will announce the results in the afternoon session. A confirmation regarding the date and time for the announcement of the board results is expected in the coming days.

Where to Check Kerala Plus Two Result 2023

Kerala Education Minister will first be announcing the board results in an official press conference. Following the announcement, the link for students to check their board results will be given on the website. The list of websites for students to check the Kerala 12th Result 2023 is given below

keralaresults.nic.in

results.kite.kerala.gov.in

Kerala Plus Two Result 2023 - Steps to Check Results

Kerala Board class 12 results will be announced by May 25, 2023. Students can follow the steps provided below to check their Plus 2 results.

Step 1: Visit the Kerala board website

Step 2: Click on the DHSE Plus 2 Result link

Step 3: Enter the class 12 registration number and date of birth in the given link

Step 4: Download the board result for further reference

