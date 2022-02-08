Kerala High Court Assistant Admit Card 2022 (Out) @hckrecruitment.nic.in, Download Here

Kerala High Court Assistant Admit Card 2022: Kerala High Court (KHC) has released the admit card of Assistant Posts. Candidates can download High Court Assistant Admit Card on hckrecruitment.nic.in.
Kerala High Court Assistant Admit Card Link is given below:
Kerala High Court Assistant Download Admit Card
How to Download Kerala High Court Assistant Admit Card 2022 ?
- Go to the official website of Kerala High Court -hckrecruitment.nic.in
- Click on ‘Assistants - (1/2021) - Admission Ticket for Written Test is available to download’
- Enter your details
- Download High Court Assistant Admit Card