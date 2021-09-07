KMAT Kerala 2021: Result Released, Scorecard, Cut off and Selection Process

KMAT Kerala Result for phase 2 has been announced in online mode. Candidates will have to visit the official website to check the result. The authorities have released the KMAT result in the form of merit list. Check details about scorecard, selection process and counselling here.

KMAT Kerala 2021 Result: Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Exam (CEE), Kerala has declared Kerala Management Admission Test (KMAT) 2021 result for cycle 2 in online mode. KMAT Kerala result 2021 is available on the official website - cee.kerala.gov.in. Those who have appeared in the Kerala KMAT entrance test can check their result by clicking on result tab at the official website or they can click on the direct link provided below on this page. The KMAT Kerala result for cycle 2 has been released in the form of a merit list pdf. In the KMAT Kerala merit list, the authorities have also provided section-wise marks and total marks secured by the candidates. They can also download their KMAT scorecard by using their application number and password in the login window.

How To Check KMAT Kerala 2021 Result?

KMAT Kerala was conducted as a computer-based test on 13th August 2021. The Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Exam (CEE) conducts KMAT Kerala twice in a year. The result of KMAT cycle 1 has already been released. Here, candidates can go through the steps to check the Kerala KMAT cycle 2 result (which has also been released now) -

Step 1 - Go to the official website - cee.kerala.gov.in.

Step 2 - A new page will appear on the screen.

Step 3 - Now, on the homepage, click on the result tab.

Step 4 - KMAT Kerala result pdf will appear on the screen.

Step 5 - Press CTRL+F and enter the name to check the result.

KMAT Kerala 2021 Result and Scorecard Details

The result of the Kerala Management Admission Test (KMAT) is available to download in online mode. After downloading the result, candidates must check and ensure the following details are mentioned in KMAT Kerala 2021 result -

1. Candidate’s rank

2. Name of the candidate

3. Candidate’s roll number

4. Application number

5. Sectional marks

6. Total marks

The Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Exam (CEE) releases two separate KMAT Kerala result for both sessions. For the KMAT Kerala first session, the scorecard has been released. For KMAT Kerala (Cycle 2) the scorecard is available in the form of result. KMAT Kerala scorecard includes sectional and overall marks and other important details.

KMAT Kerala 2021 Result Minimum Qualifying Marks

In order to qualify in the state-level entrance examination, candidates are required to obtain the minimum qualifying marks. The exam conducting body has released the KMAT cut off along with result pdf. The minimum qualifying marks varies for different categories. Check below the table to know the minimum qualifying marks of KMAT cycle 2 -

Category Minimum Qualifying Marks Minimum Qualifying Percentage General 72 10% of 720 marks SEBC 72 10% of 720 marks SC/ST 54 7.5% of 720 marks

What After KMAT Kerala 2021 Result?

After the announcement of the result of Kerala MAT 2021, all the candidates who have secured minimum qualifying marks and have their names in the merit list will be eligible for further rounds of admission procedure. They will be called for further selection rounds which includes Group Discussion (GD) and Personal Interview (PI) or counselling in the respective participating institutes. The final selection will be based on the candidate's performance in the entrance exam as well as GD and PI round.

KMAT Kerala 2021 Selection Criteria Weightage

KMAT Kerala selection procedure will include three stages i.e. Entrance exam, Group Discussion (GD) and Personal Interview (PI). Qualified candidates will be called for further rounds which depends on the participating college including GD and PI. They need to apply separately to the college. The total weightage has been divided between the ratio of 80:10:10 for the entrance test, Group Discussion and Personal Interview. After that, colleges will conduct the counselling procedure to allot seats to shortlisted candidates. At the time of counselling, candidates must carry the following documents -

1. KMAT Kerala 2021 result/ scorecard

2. KMAT Kerala Admit Card 2021

3. Class 10th and 12th Marksheets and Passing Certificates

4. Passport size photographs

5. Category certificate (if needed)

6. Domicile certificate (if needed)

7. Character certificate, Transfer certificate and other prescribed documents

Colleges Accepting KMAT Kerala 2021 Scores

With Kerala Management Admission Test (KMAT) scores, candidates will be able to apply for admission to various MBA colleges in Kerala. Many top private, as well as public colleges, accepts KMAT score as admission criteria in Kerala. Check below some of the colleges that provide admission through KMAT score -

1. IIM Kozhikode

2. Rajagiri Business School

3. XIME Kochi

4. National Institute of Technology (NIT), Calicut

5. SCMS Cochin School of Business, Kochi

6. DC School of Management and Technology, Idukki

7. LEAD College of Management, Palakkad

8. RCBS, Kochi

KMAT Kerala 2021 Result - Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs):-

Question 1: Can a candidate raise objection after the declaration of the Kerala KMAT result?

Answer: No, candidates cannot raise objections once the result of the Kerala Management Admission Test has been announced.

Question 2: Can candidates get their KMAT Kerala 2021 scorecard or result through the post?

Answer: No, the authorities will announce the KMAT result only in online mode. They need to check the official website or this page to know their result.

Question 3: What details are mentioned on the KMAT 2021 merit list?

Answer: KMAT merit list includes the following details - application number, roll number, name, sectional marks and total marks.

Question 4: How can one apply for admission based on KMAT Kerala result 2021?

Answer: To apply for admission based on the KMAT Kerala score, the candidates will have to check the admission cut-offs of colleges accepting KMAT Kerala scores and accordingly fill the admission form to get admission.

Question 5: What is the minimum qualifying marks for the General category in KMAT?

Answer: The minimum qualifying mark for the general category in KMAT is 72.