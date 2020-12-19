Konkan Railway KRCL Recruitment 2020-21, Apply Online for JE/ Electrical vacancies @konkanrailway.com

KRCL Recruitment 2020-21: Konkan Railway has released a notification for recruitment to the post of JE/ Electrical through General Departmental Competitive Examination (GDCE). Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 15 January 2021.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of online application: 15 January 2021

KRCL Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Junior Engineer/Electrical - 10 Posts

KRCL Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Diploma / Degree in Electrical/Electronics Engineering or a combination of any sub stream of basic streams of Electrical/Electronics Engineering from recognized University / Institute.

KRCL Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - 40 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

KRCL Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria

The process shall comprise of a written examination, Document Verification and Medical Examination. The final panel shall be drawn thereafter.

KRCL Recruitment 2021 Written examination:- Pattern, Syllabus & qualifying marks.

The written examination will be of two-tier - Objective and Subjective types.

Objective: Multiple Choice Questions

No. of Questions: 70

Marks:70

Duration: 1 hour

The distribution is 50 marks - Technical ability & General Science + 20 marks (General Intelligence, Reasoning, General Awareness, Arithmetic).

Descriptive/subjective will be of 30 marks - (20 marks-Professional, 10 marks – Proficiency in English Language (Precis writing and comprehension) ) Duration- 1 hour.

Total marks: 100

Qualifying Marks (Objective and Subjective taken together): The minimum percentage of marks required to qualify for further process shall be as follows for various categories.

Download KRCL Recruitment 2021 Official Notification PDF

KRCL Recruitment 2021 Online Application Link

Official Website

How to apply for KRCL Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can apply online on or before 15 January 2021. After submitting the online applications, the candidates can take a printout of the online application for future reference.