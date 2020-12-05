KSP SI RSI Admit Card 2020: Download SI Wireless & RSI CAR DAR Written Exam Call Letter Here

KSP SI RSI Admit Card 2020: Karnataka State Police has released the admit cards for recruitment to the post of Sub Inspector and Reserve Sub Inspector of Police CAR-DAR Men 2020. Candidates who applied for SI Wireless & RSI CAR DAR Recruitment can download the call letter through the official website of KSP.

Candidates are required to download call letter(from My Application) and attend the Written Examination as per mentioned in the call letter without fail. The KSP SI RSI Admit Card 2020 Download is given below.

Visit the official website of KSP. Click on Application Link. Download KSP SI RSIAdmit Card 2020. Enter credentials and submit the button. Download KSP SI RSIAdmit Card 2020 and save it for future reference.

Download KSP SI Admit Card 2020

Download KSP RSI Admit Card 2020

Official Website

This drive is being done to recruit 71 vacancies out of which 26 vacancies are for Sub-Inspector (Wireless) (Men & Women) and 45 are for Armed Reserve Sub-Inspector (CAR/DAR)(MEN). The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of written, PST/PET and other details. The candidates can download KSP RSI Admit Card 2020 by clicking on the above link.

Latest Government Jobs:

JRBT MTS Recruitment 2020-21: 2500 Vacancies Notified, Online Application begins from 28 Dec

HVPNL Asst Engineer Recruitment 2020-21 through GATE: 201 Vacancies for Asst Engineer/ Electrical & Civil Cadre, Online Application Begins from 7 Dec

DRDO DRDL Recruitment 2020 through GATE: Applications invited for Junior Research Fellow Posts, Stipend will be Rs. 31,000/-