Study at Home
KVS 2020 New Update: HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Announced Opening of 4 New KVS Schools in Uttarakhand/Jharkhand/UP

HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal in a recent tweet shared that KVS has opened 4 new schools in Uttarakhand, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh. Let’s look at the details of the KVS Official Notification.

Jun 15, 2020 15:27 IST
HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal shared through his tweet that Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has Opened 2 New Schools in an endeavor for providing quality education across India. On June 14, HRD Minister Congratulated KVS and its students through his twitter handle and announced opening of 4 New KVs in India:

S.No

New KVS School

KVS will be made Functional at

1

KVS SSB Champawat, Uttrakhand

Kendriya Vidyalaya 5 BN, SSB Campus, Champawat, District Champawat, Uttarakhand, Pin Code - 262523

2

KVS Railway, Dangoaposi, Jharkhand

MM School Dangoaposi South Eastern Railway, VPO Dangoaposi, PS-Noamundi, District West Singhbhum, Jharkhand, Pin Code - 833212

3

KVS Madhupuri, Fatehpur, Uttar Pradesh

Kendriya Vidyalaya, Madhupuri, (Govt. Inter College Campus, GT Road, Abu Nagar, District Fatehpur, Uttar Pradesh, Pin Code - 212601

4

KV Sumerpur, Hamirpur, Uttar Pradesh

Kendriya Vidyalaya, Bharua Sumerpur (Shri Gayatri Vidya Mandir Inter College Sumerpur Campus), Post-Bharua Sumerpur, District Hamirpur, Uttar Pradesh, Pin Code - 210502

The above 4 new Kendriya Vidyalayas will start functioning from Class I to V (single section in each class) during the academic year 2020-21 and thereafter will grow consequently based on feasibility. The admission process may be completed according to the schedule of admission prescribed for the academic year 2020-21. Here is the Snapshot of the tweet of the HRD Minister Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank:

Kendnya Vidyalaya Sangathan vide office-order of even number dated 8th March 2019, conveyed the approval of Government of India, for establishing 50 new Kendriya Vidyalayas under Civil Sector with the stipulation that the sponsoring authority concerned is required to transfer the identified and demarcated land and also to give possession of the same to KVS prior to opening of the new Kendriya Vidyalaya. KVS SSB Champawat, Uttrakhand; KVS Railway, Dangoaposi in Jharkhand; KVS Madhupuri, Fatehpur, Uttar Pradesh; and KV Sumerpur, Hamirpur, Uttar Pradesh are 4 amongst the 50 new Kendriya Vidyalayas sanctioned.

With the inclusion of 4 new schools, KVS has now 1239 Schools across India. Here is the brief detail of Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) Operations across India:

Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS)

Total

Number of Schools

1239 (Including 4 New Schools)

Number of Students

1315216

Number of Employees

45477

Number of Regions

29 (Including 4 New Regions)

Number of Zonal Institute of Education and Training (ZIETs)

5

Earlier the Education Minister also appreciated the Recruitment Process of Kendriya Vidyalayas by sharing the below data:

Teachers Recruited in KVS across India

Year

Number of Teachers Recruited

2019-20

8420

2018-19

760

2017-18

6225

2016-17

421

2015-16

763

He stated in his tweet that “With a sole focus on enhancing the quality of education provided to students in schools, Kendriya Vidyalayas across the nation worked towards amplifying their recruitment processes”.

Here is the Snapshot of the tweet of the HRD Minister Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank:

KVS 2020 - List of Region/ZIETs (Excluding 4 New Schools)

S. No.

Title

Website

Email

1

Ahmedabad

https://roahmedabad.kvs.gov.in/

acahmedabad@yahoo.com, kvsroacad1@gmail.com, kvsroacad1@gmail.com, kvsroacad1@gmail.com, kvsroadmn@gmail.com

2

Bangalore

https://robangalore.kvs.gov.in/

dcrobangalore@gmail.com, acadrobangalore@gmail.com, acadrobangalore@gmail.com, acadrobangalore@gmail.com, admnkvsbgr@gmail.com, accountskvsbgr@gmail.com

3

Bhopal

https://robhopal.kvs.gov.in/

acbhopal@yahoo.com

4

Bhubaneshwar

https://robhubaneswar.kvs.gov.in/

admnrobbsr@gmail.com

5

Chandigarh

https://rochandigarh.kvs.gov.in/

dckvschd@gmail.com, kvsacadchd@gmail.com

6

Chennai

https://rochennai.kvs.gov.in/

dcchennaikvs@gmail.com, ackvschennai@hotmail.com, ackvschennai@hotmail.com

7

Dehradun

https://rodehradun.kvs.gov.in/

ackvsroddr@gmail.com, acacadkvsroddr@gmail.com, acacadkvsroddr@gmail.com, acacadkvsroddr@gmail.com

8

Delhi

https://rodelhi.kvs.gov.in/

ackvsdr@yahoo.co.in, kvsacrodelhi1@gmail.com

9

Guwahati

https://roguwahati.kvs.gov.in/

kvsroguwahati@gmail.com

10

Hyderabad

https://rohyderabad.kvs.gov.in/

dchyderabad@yahoo.com, acadhyderabad@gmail.com, acadhyderabad@gmail.com

11

Jabalpur

https://rojabalpur.kvs.gov.in/

acjabalpur@gmail.com, acjabalpur@yahoo.com

12

Jaipur

https://rojaipur.kvs.gov.in/

kvsjpr@gmail.com, kvsjpr@rediffmail.com

13

Jammu

https://rojammu.kvs.gov.in/

jammuackvs@yahoo.in

14

Kolkata

https://rokolkata.kvs.gov.in/

kvskolkata@yahoo.co.in, acadrokolkata@gmail.com

15

Lucknow

https://rolucknow.kvs.gov.in/

dcrolucknow@gmail.com

16

Mumbai

https://romumbai.kvs.gov.in/

kvsmracad@gmail.com, kvsmumbairegion@gmail.com

17

Patna

https://ropatna.kvs.gov.in/

kvsropatna@yahoo.com

18

Silchar

https://rosilchar.kvs.gov.in/

dckvsrosilchar@gmail.com

19

KVS(HQ) Delhi

http://kvsangathan.nic.in

commissioner-kvs@gov.in, kvs.commissioner@gmail.com

20

ZIET Gwalior

https://zietgwalior.kvs.gov.in/

kvs_ziet@yahoo.co.in

21

ZIET Mumbai

https://zietmumbai.kvs.gov.in/

zietmumbai@gmail.com

22

ZIET Chandigarh

https://zietchandigarh.kvs.gov.in/

kvszietchd@gmail.com, zietchdacad@gmail.com

23

ZIET Mysore

https://zietmysore.kvs.gov.in/

kvszietmysore@gmail.com, zietmystrgdata@gmail.com

24

ZIET Bhubaneshwar

https://zietbhubaneswar.kvs.gov.in/

zietbbsr@yahoo.com

25

AGRA

https://roagra.kvs.gov.in/

dckvsroagra@gmail.com

26

Ranchi

https://roranchi.kvs.gov.in/

dcroranchi@gmail.com

27

Raipur

https://roraipur.kvs.gov.in/

dckvsrorpr@gmail.com

28

Varanasi

https://rovaranasi.kvs.gov.in/

kvsrovns@gmail.com, kvsvaranasi@yahoo.com

29

Gurgaon

https://rogurgaon.kvs.gov.in/

dckvsrogurgaon@gmail.com

30

Tinsukia

https://rotinsukia.kvs.gov.in/

newkvstinsukia@gmail.com

31

Ernakulam

https://roernakulam.kvs.gov.in/

dcernakulamregion@gmail.com

KVS 2020 Post Graduate Teacher (PGT), Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) and Primary Teacher (PRT) Posts can be an excellent opportunity for those candidates who aspire to become a Government School Teacher with good salary package and perquisites.

