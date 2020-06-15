KVS 2020 New Update: HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Announced Opening of 4 New KVS Schools in Uttarakhand/Jharkhand/UP

HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal shared through his tweet that Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has Opened 2 New Schools in an endeavor for providing quality education across India. On June 14, HRD Minister Congratulated KVS and its students through his twitter handle and announced opening of 4 New KVs in India:

S.No New KVS School KVS will be made Functional at 1 KVS SSB Champawat, Uttrakhand Kendriya Vidyalaya 5 BN, SSB Campus, Champawat, District Champawat, Uttarakhand, Pin Code - 262523 2 KVS Railway, Dangoaposi, Jharkhand MM School Dangoaposi South Eastern Railway, VPO Dangoaposi, PS-Noamundi, District West Singhbhum, Jharkhand, Pin Code - 833212 3 KVS Madhupuri, Fatehpur, Uttar Pradesh Kendriya Vidyalaya, Madhupuri, (Govt. Inter College Campus, GT Road, Abu Nagar, District Fatehpur, Uttar Pradesh, Pin Code - 212601 4 KV Sumerpur, Hamirpur, Uttar Pradesh Kendriya Vidyalaya, Bharua Sumerpur (Shri Gayatri Vidya Mandir Inter College Sumerpur Campus), Post-Bharua Sumerpur, District Hamirpur, Uttar Pradesh, Pin Code - 210502

The above 4 new Kendriya Vidyalayas will start functioning from Class I to V (single section in each class) during the academic year 2020-21 and thereafter will grow consequently based on feasibility. The admission process may be completed according to the schedule of admission prescribed for the academic year 2020-21. Here is the Snapshot of the tweet of the HRD Minister Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank:

Kendnya Vidyalaya Sangathan vide office-order of even number dated 8th March 2019, conveyed the approval of Government of India, for establishing 50 new Kendriya Vidyalayas under Civil Sector with the stipulation that the sponsoring authority concerned is required to transfer the identified and demarcated land and also to give possession of the same to KVS prior to opening of the new Kendriya Vidyalaya. KVS SSB Champawat, Uttrakhand; KVS Railway, Dangoaposi in Jharkhand; KVS Madhupuri, Fatehpur, Uttar Pradesh; and KV Sumerpur, Hamirpur, Uttar Pradesh are 4 amongst the 50 new Kendriya Vidyalayas sanctioned.

With the inclusion of 4 new schools, KVS has now 1239 Schools across India. Here is the brief detail of Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) Operations across India:

Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) Total Number of Schools 1239 (Including 4 New Schools) Number of Students 1315216 Number of Employees 45477 Number of Regions 29 (Including 4 New Regions) Number of Zonal Institute of Education and Training (ZIETs) 5

Earlier the Education Minister also appreciated the Recruitment Process of Kendriya Vidyalayas by sharing the below data:

Teachers Recruited in KVS across India Year Number of Teachers Recruited 2019-20 8420 2018-19 760 2017-18 6225 2016-17 421 2015-16 763

He stated in his tweet that “With a sole focus on enhancing the quality of education provided to students in schools, Kendriya Vidyalayas across the nation worked towards amplifying their recruitment processes”.

Here is the Snapshot of the tweet of the HRD Minister Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank:

KVS 2020 - List of Region/ZIETs (Excluding 4 New Schools)

S. No. Title Website Email 1 Ahmedabad https://roahmedabad.kvs.gov.in/ acahmedabad@yahoo.com, kvsroacad1@gmail.com, kvsroacad1@gmail.com, kvsroacad1@gmail.com, kvsroadmn@gmail.com 2 Bangalore https://robangalore.kvs.gov.in/ dcrobangalore@gmail.com, acadrobangalore@gmail.com, acadrobangalore@gmail.com, acadrobangalore@gmail.com, admnkvsbgr@gmail.com, accountskvsbgr@gmail.com 3 Bhopal https://robhopal.kvs.gov.in/ acbhopal@yahoo.com 4 Bhubaneshwar https://robhubaneswar.kvs.gov.in/ admnrobbsr@gmail.com 5 Chandigarh https://rochandigarh.kvs.gov.in/ dckvschd@gmail.com, kvsacadchd@gmail.com 6 Chennai https://rochennai.kvs.gov.in/ dcchennaikvs@gmail.com, ackvschennai@hotmail.com, ackvschennai@hotmail.com 7 Dehradun https://rodehradun.kvs.gov.in/ ackvsroddr@gmail.com, acacadkvsroddr@gmail.com, acacadkvsroddr@gmail.com, acacadkvsroddr@gmail.com 8 Delhi https://rodelhi.kvs.gov.in/ ackvsdr@yahoo.co.in, kvsacrodelhi1@gmail.com 9 Guwahati https://roguwahati.kvs.gov.in/ kvsroguwahati@gmail.com 10 Hyderabad https://rohyderabad.kvs.gov.in/ dchyderabad@yahoo.com, acadhyderabad@gmail.com, acadhyderabad@gmail.com 11 Jabalpur https://rojabalpur.kvs.gov.in/ acjabalpur@gmail.com, acjabalpur@yahoo.com 12 Jaipur https://rojaipur.kvs.gov.in/ kvsjpr@gmail.com, kvsjpr@rediffmail.com 13 Jammu https://rojammu.kvs.gov.in/ jammuackvs@yahoo.in 14 Kolkata https://rokolkata.kvs.gov.in/ kvskolkata@yahoo.co.in, acadrokolkata@gmail.com 15 Lucknow https://rolucknow.kvs.gov.in/ dcrolucknow@gmail.com 16 Mumbai https://romumbai.kvs.gov.in/ kvsmracad@gmail.com, kvsmumbairegion@gmail.com 17 Patna https://ropatna.kvs.gov.in/ kvsropatna@yahoo.com 18 Silchar https://rosilchar.kvs.gov.in/ dckvsrosilchar@gmail.com 19 KVS(HQ) Delhi http://kvsangathan.nic.in commissioner-kvs@gov.in, kvs.commissioner@gmail.com 20 ZIET Gwalior https://zietgwalior.kvs.gov.in/ kvs_ziet@yahoo.co.in 21 ZIET Mumbai https://zietmumbai.kvs.gov.in/ zietmumbai@gmail.com 22 ZIET Chandigarh https://zietchandigarh.kvs.gov.in/ kvszietchd@gmail.com, zietchdacad@gmail.com 23 ZIET Mysore https://zietmysore.kvs.gov.in/ kvszietmysore@gmail.com, zietmystrgdata@gmail.com 24 ZIET Bhubaneshwar https://zietbhubaneswar.kvs.gov.in/ zietbbsr@yahoo.com 25 AGRA https://roagra.kvs.gov.in/ dckvsroagra@gmail.com 26 Ranchi https://roranchi.kvs.gov.in/ dcroranchi@gmail.com 27 Raipur https://roraipur.kvs.gov.in/ dckvsrorpr@gmail.com 28 Varanasi https://rovaranasi.kvs.gov.in/ kvsrovns@gmail.com, kvsvaranasi@yahoo.com 29 Gurgaon https://rogurgaon.kvs.gov.in/ dckvsrogurgaon@gmail.com 30 Tinsukia https://rotinsukia.kvs.gov.in/ newkvstinsukia@gmail.com 31 Ernakulam https://roernakulam.kvs.gov.in/ dcernakulamregion@gmail.com

KVS 2020 Post Graduate Teacher (PGT), Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) and Primary Teacher (PRT) Posts can be an excellent opportunity for those candidates who aspire to become a Government School Teacher with good salary package and perquisites.