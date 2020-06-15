KVS 2020 New Update: HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Announced Opening of 4 New KVS Schools in Uttarakhand/Jharkhand/UP

HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal shared through his tweet that Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has Opened 2 New Schools in an endeavor for providing quality education across India. On June 14, HRD Minister Congratulated KVS and its students through his twitter handle and announced opening of 4 New KVs in India:
|
S.No
|
New KVS School
|
KVS will be made Functional at
|
1
|
KVS SSB Champawat, Uttrakhand
|
Kendriya Vidyalaya 5 BN, SSB Campus, Champawat, District Champawat, Uttarakhand, Pin Code - 262523
|
2
|
KVS Railway, Dangoaposi, Jharkhand
|
MM School Dangoaposi South Eastern Railway, VPO Dangoaposi, PS-Noamundi, District West Singhbhum, Jharkhand, Pin Code - 833212
|
3
|
KVS Madhupuri, Fatehpur, Uttar Pradesh
|
Kendriya Vidyalaya, Madhupuri, (Govt. Inter College Campus, GT Road, Abu Nagar, District Fatehpur, Uttar Pradesh, Pin Code - 212601
|
4
|
KV Sumerpur, Hamirpur, Uttar Pradesh
|
Kendriya Vidyalaya, Bharua Sumerpur (Shri Gayatri Vidya Mandir Inter College Sumerpur Campus), Post-Bharua Sumerpur, District Hamirpur, Uttar Pradesh, Pin Code - 210502
Check KVS 2020 Recruitment Updates
The above 4 new Kendriya Vidyalayas will start functioning from Class I to V (single section in each class) during the academic year 2020-21 and thereafter will grow consequently based on feasibility. The admission process may be completed according to the schedule of admission prescribed for the academic year 2020-21. Here is the Snapshot of the tweet of the HRD Minister Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank:
Click here to know the latest Exam Pattern and Syllabus of KVS PGT/TGT/PRT 2020 Exam
Kendnya Vidyalaya Sangathan vide office-order of even number dated 8th March 2019, conveyed the approval of Government of India, for establishing 50 new Kendriya Vidyalayas under Civil Sector with the stipulation that the sponsoring authority concerned is required to transfer the identified and demarcated land and also to give possession of the same to KVS prior to opening of the new Kendriya Vidyalaya. KVS SSB Champawat, Uttrakhand; KVS Railway, Dangoaposi in Jharkhand; KVS Madhupuri, Fatehpur, Uttar Pradesh; and KV Sumerpur, Hamirpur, Uttar Pradesh are 4 amongst the 50 new Kendriya Vidyalayas sanctioned.
Click here to know the Eligibility Criteria for KVS 2020 PGT/ TGT/ PRT/ Librarian Recruitment
With the inclusion of 4 new schools, KVS has now 1239 Schools across India. Here is the brief detail of Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) Operations across India:
|
Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS)
|
Total
|
Number of Schools
|
1239 (Including 4 New Schools)
|
Number of Students
|
1315216
|
Number of Employees
|
45477
|
Number of Regions
|
29 (Including 4 New Regions)
|
Number of Zonal Institute of Education and Training (ZIETs)
|
5
Click here for Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) for KVS PGT/TGT/PRT Recruitment
Earlier the Education Minister also appreciated the Recruitment Process of Kendriya Vidyalayas by sharing the below data:
|
Teachers Recruited in KVS across India
|
Year
|
Number of Teachers Recruited
|
2019-20
|
8420
|
2018-19
|
760
|
2017-18
|
6225
|
2016-17
|
421
|
2015-16
|
763
He stated in his tweet that “With a sole focus on enhancing the quality of education provided to students in schools, Kendriya Vidyalayas across the nation worked towards amplifying their recruitment processes”.
Click here to know the Pay Scale and Salary Details of KVS PGT/ TGT/ PRT Teachers after 7th Pay Commission
Here is the Snapshot of the tweet of the HRD Minister Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank:
Click here to know the KVS 2020 Zone Preference List for PGT/TGT/PRT Postings
KVS 2020 - List of Region/ZIETs (Excluding 4 New Schools)
|
S. No.
|
Title
|
Website
|
|
1
|
Ahmedabad
|
https://roahmedabad.kvs.gov.in/
|
acahmedabad@yahoo.com, kvsroacad1@gmail.com, kvsroacad1@gmail.com, kvsroacad1@gmail.com, kvsroadmn@gmail.com
|
2
|
Bangalore
|
https://robangalore.kvs.gov.in/
|
dcrobangalore@gmail.com, acadrobangalore@gmail.com, acadrobangalore@gmail.com, acadrobangalore@gmail.com, admnkvsbgr@gmail.com, accountskvsbgr@gmail.com
|
3
|
Bhopal
|
https://robhopal.kvs.gov.in/
|
acbhopal@yahoo.com
|
4
|
Bhubaneshwar
|
https://robhubaneswar.kvs.gov.in/
|
admnrobbsr@gmail.com
|
5
|
Chandigarh
|
https://rochandigarh.kvs.gov.in/
|
dckvschd@gmail.com, kvsacadchd@gmail.com
|
6
|
Chennai
|
https://rochennai.kvs.gov.in/
|
dcchennaikvs@gmail.com, ackvschennai@hotmail.com, ackvschennai@hotmail.com
|
7
|
Dehradun
|
https://rodehradun.kvs.gov.in/
|
ackvsroddr@gmail.com, acacadkvsroddr@gmail.com, acacadkvsroddr@gmail.com, acacadkvsroddr@gmail.com
|
8
|
Delhi
|
https://rodelhi.kvs.gov.in/
|
ackvsdr@yahoo.co.in, kvsacrodelhi1@gmail.com
|
9
|
Guwahati
|
https://roguwahati.kvs.gov.in/
|
kvsroguwahati@gmail.com
|
10
|
Hyderabad
|
https://rohyderabad.kvs.gov.in/
|
dchyderabad@yahoo.com, acadhyderabad@gmail.com, acadhyderabad@gmail.com
|
11
|
Jabalpur
|
https://rojabalpur.kvs.gov.in/
|
acjabalpur@gmail.com, acjabalpur@yahoo.com
|
12
|
Jaipur
|
https://rojaipur.kvs.gov.in/
|
kvsjpr@gmail.com, kvsjpr@rediffmail.com
|
13
|
Jammu
|
https://rojammu.kvs.gov.in/
|
jammuackvs@yahoo.in
|
14
|
Kolkata
|
https://rokolkata.kvs.gov.in/
|
kvskolkata@yahoo.co.in, acadrokolkata@gmail.com
|
15
|
Lucknow
|
https://rolucknow.kvs.gov.in/
|
dcrolucknow@gmail.com
|
16
|
Mumbai
|
https://romumbai.kvs.gov.in/
|
kvsmracad@gmail.com, kvsmumbairegion@gmail.com
|
17
|
Patna
|
https://ropatna.kvs.gov.in/
|
kvsropatna@yahoo.com
|
18
|
Silchar
|
https://rosilchar.kvs.gov.in/
|
dckvsrosilchar@gmail.com
|
19
|
KVS(HQ) Delhi
|
http://kvsangathan.nic.in
|
commissioner-kvs@gov.in, kvs.commissioner@gmail.com
|
20
|
ZIET Gwalior
|
https://zietgwalior.kvs.gov.in/
|
kvs_ziet@yahoo.co.in
|
21
|
ZIET Mumbai
|
https://zietmumbai.kvs.gov.in/
|
zietmumbai@gmail.com
|
22
|
ZIET Chandigarh
|
https://zietchandigarh.kvs.gov.in/
|
kvszietchd@gmail.com, zietchdacad@gmail.com
|
23
|
ZIET Mysore
|
https://zietmysore.kvs.gov.in/
|
kvszietmysore@gmail.com, zietmystrgdata@gmail.com
|
24
|
ZIET Bhubaneshwar
|
https://zietbhubaneswar.kvs.gov.in/
|
zietbbsr@yahoo.com
|
25
|
AGRA
|
https://roagra.kvs.gov.in/
|
dckvsroagra@gmail.com
|
26
|
Ranchi
|
https://roranchi.kvs.gov.in/
|
dcroranchi@gmail.com
|
27
|
Raipur
|
https://roraipur.kvs.gov.in/
|
dckvsrorpr@gmail.com
|
28
|
Varanasi
|
https://rovaranasi.kvs.gov.in/
|
kvsrovns@gmail.com, kvsvaranasi@yahoo.com
|
29
|
Gurgaon
|
https://rogurgaon.kvs.gov.in/
|
dckvsrogurgaon@gmail.com
|
30
|
Tinsukia
|
https://rotinsukia.kvs.gov.in/
|
newkvstinsukia@gmail.com
|
31
|
Ernakulam
|
https://roernakulam.kvs.gov.in/
|
dcernakulamregion@gmail.com
Download Previous Year Papers of KVS PGT/TGT/PGT Exam
KVS 2020 Post Graduate Teacher (PGT), Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) and Primary Teacher (PRT) Posts can be an excellent opportunity for those candidates who aspire to become a Government School Teacher with good salary package and perquisites.