KVS PRT Result 2023 OUT at kvsangathan.nic.in: Download Link Primary Teacher Merit List PDF, Marks, Cut Off

KVS PRT Result 2023 has been announced on the official website on 19 October 2023 at kvsangathan.nic.in. 19933 candidates cleared the exam. Candidates who attended the exam can c heck Kendriya Vidyalaya PRT Result Direct Download Link, Score Card Link, Check Merit List PDF, and Cut Off Here.

KVS Result 2023: Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) released the result of the exam conducted for the post of Primary Teacher (PRT) on 19 October. KVS Result Link is provided on the official website i.e. kvsangathan.nic.in. A total of 19933 candidates have qualified for the interview round. KVS Result is made available on the official website in a PDF format. KVS has also declared the individual marks of all the candidates along with the cutoff marks of all categories.

Qualified candidates will be called for the interview which is scheduled to be held from 03 to 08 November 2023. Such candidates can check the city of the interview in the selection list.

KVS Result Download Link

Candidates who appeared in KVS Teacher Exam held from 21st to 28th February can download KVS PRT Merit list and marks from this page as well.

KVS PRT Result Merit List Download Here KVS PRT Marks Check Here

KVS Cut Off 2023: Check Category-Wise Cut Off Marks

Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan released cut off marks for the various posts of Teaching and Non-Teaching staff. The candidates can check the category-wise KVS cut off 2023 marks in the table below:

Category Marks General 135.0913 EWS 127.4651 OBC 127.2476 SC 121.6619 ST 103.3192 OH 118.3129 VH 110.661

KVS PRT Interview: Check Admit Card Date

The list of candidates shortlisted for the interview, the venue of the interview, and the date of the interview are available in the link given above. The address of the venue of the interview will be provided in the letter of interview. The shortlisted candidates may download their letter of interview and other relevant documents i.e. Bio-Data, NOC/Vigilance/Service Certificate (NOC/Vigilance/Service Certificate in the case of Govt. Servant only), OBC/EWS/SC/ST/PwD Certificate and Undertaking etc. from KVS website under Employment Notice/Interview Notice.

KVS Interview Admit Card 2023

The weblink for downloading the interview letter will be available on KVS website shortly as and when

received from the CBSE being the recruiting agency. The link as provided by CBSE being recruiting agency for viewing the normalization score for the post of Primary Teacher is available on KVS website. Request for change of venue and date of interview will not be entertained.

kvsangathan.nic.in Result 2023 Overview

Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan announced 6414 vacancies for PRT posts. The candidates can check the further details on KVS Result 2023 in the following table.

Exam Authority Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) Post Name Primary Teacher (PRT), Vacancies 6414 KVS Registration Dates 21 to 28 February 2023 KVS PRT Exam Date 21 February and 22 February and from 24 to 28 February KVS Answer Key Date 06 March 2023 KVS PRT Result Date 2023 19 October 2023

KVS Result 2023: Check Steps to Download Kendriya Vidyalaya PRT Result

The candidates can check the step to download KVS Teacher Result from the website of the school in this article below:

Step 1: Visit the website of the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan

Step 2: On the homepage, you will find the link to download the result

Step 3: Download KVS Result PDF

Step 4: Check the roll number of the selected candidates

Step 5: Take the print out of the result for future use

KVS Result: Details Mentioned on the KVS PRT Scorecard 2023

The KVS Score Card contains the below-mentioned information. The candidates must read the following section carefully for detailed information on KVS Result 2023.