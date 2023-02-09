KVS Expected Cutoff 2023: Check KVS PRT TGT PGT Exam Previous Year Cutoff Marks

KVS Cutoff Marks 2023: The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan will release the official Cutoff marks for KVS PRT TGT PGT Exam on its official website at the time of result declaration. The officials decide the cut-off marks based on various factors including the number of test-takers, category, difficulty level, vacancies, etc. Candidates who score more than or are equivalent to the KVS PRT TGT PGT Cutoff marks are declared qualified in the written exam and shortlisted to appear for further rounds.

Along with this, all the aspirants should be familiar with the KVS Previous Year Cutoff marks to understand the exam trends over the past years and the competition level. In this article, we have shared the KVS cut-off marks in detail along with the expected cut-off, category-wise previous year cut-off marks, steps to download cut-off marks, and factors affecting the cut-off marks.

KVS Cutoff Marks 2023

After the written exam is concluded successfully, the KVS cutoff marks are declared along with the result. Candidates who have attempted the KVS PRT TGT PGT exam can check the cutoff marks once uploaded by the officials. The cut marks for all subjects and categories will be declared on the official website. To qualify for the exam, the candidates need to obtain the minimum marks in the exam and increase their selection chances for getting appointed for teaching posts in KVS School.

KVS PRT Cut-off Marks 2018-19

The KVS PRT Cut off marks will be released soon after the exam is completed successfully. Meanwhile, candidates should check the KVS Previous Year Cutoff marks to get an idea of the minimum qualifying marks, exam trends, and competition level over past years. Check the previous year's KVS category-wise cut-off marks for all the subjects shared below:

Category KVS Primary Teacher Cut-Off Marks Unreserved 68.60 OBC 63.47 SC 61.83 ST 54.33 OH 61.80 VH 57.90

KVS TGT Cut-off Marks 2018-19

The officials will release the KVS TGT cut-off marks along with the results soon on the official website. Till then, all the aspirants can go through the previous year's KVS TGT cut-off marks for all the subjects and categories discussed below:

Subject Unreserved OBC SC ST OH VH TGT English 58.05 52.15 48.13 46.25 48.57 49.40 TGT Science 60.87 52.17 52.27 48.07 - - TGT Sanskrit 54.73 49.67 47.28 44.33 47.23 40.58 TGT Hindi 55.90 52.93 50.27 48.50 49.20 52.03 TGT Maths 61.73 57.87 55.27 50.50 49.63 - TGT Social Science 58.10 52.33 48.90 46.70 48.20 49.55

KVS PGT Cutoff Marks 2018-19

It is important to check the KVS Previous Year Cut off marks of the TGT exam to know the minimum marks required to ace the written exam. Therefore, check the previous year's KVS PGT cut-off marks for all the categories till the final year cut-off marks are announced by the board.

Subject Unreserved OBC SC ST OH VH PGT English 71.17 68.40 62.70 60.17 67.90 68.67 PGT Hindi 73.25 70.75 68.87 65.53 68.25 - PGT Economics 64.18 59.30 55.72 50.27 61.30 57.22 PGT Chemistry 70.03 64.73 62.17 49.50 - - PGT Commerce 70.07 66.72 63.50 53.10 65.77 - PGT Maths 62.77 59.27 54.08 51.18 - - PGT Physics 56.40 52.68 48.42 43.08 - - PGT Biology 73.22 67.8 65.60 62.93 - - PGT History 66.27 65.27 59.40 60.43 64.30 64.87 PGT Geography 75.77 73.20 68.80 68.77 67.20 60.70 PGT Computer Science 72.2 67.67 65.67 61.60 - -

KVS Expected Cutoff Marks 2023

The official board will release the final KVS cut-off marks after the successful completion of the written exam. Meanwhile, all the aspirants can check the KVS expected cutoff marks shared below and determine the chances of being declared qualified for the exam.

Categories KVS PRT Expected Cutoff Marks General/ EWS 70-75 OBC 68-73 SC 65-70 ST 60-65 Categories KVS TGT Expected Cutoff Marks General/EWS 65-70 OBC 63-68 SC 60-65 ST 55-60 Categories KVS PGT Expected Cutoff Marks General/EWS 65-70 OBC 60-65 SC 55-60 ST 50-55

How to check KVS Cutoff 2023?

Follow the easy steps shared below to check the KVS PRT TGT PGT cutoff marks without any hassles.

Go to the official Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan website.

On the homepage, click on the KVS cutoff link as per the applied post.

The category-wise cut-off marks will be displayed on the screen

Save or download the KVS cutoff marks for future use.

Factors Affecting the KVS 2023 Cut-Off Marks

There are various factors that are considered by the officials to determine the KVS Cutoff marks. The cut-off marks are determined by the officials based on the factors discussed below:

Number of Applicants

Number of Vacancies

Category

Difficulty Level of Exam

Previous Year Cut-off Marks

We hope this article on KVS Cutoff marks was informative for our readers. Candidates should check the KVS expected & previous year's cut-off marks to ascertain the minimum marks, previous exam trends, and chances of getting shortlisted for further recruitment rounds.