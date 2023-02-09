KVS Expected Cutoff 2023: Check KVS PRT TGT PGT Exam Previous Year Cutoff Marks

KVS Cutoff Marks 2023: The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan will release the official Cutoff marks for KVS PRT TGT PGT Exam on its official website at the time of result declaration. The officials decide the cut-off marks based on various factors including the number of test-takers, category, difficulty level, vacancies, etc. Candidates who score more than or are equivalent to the KVS PRT TGT PGT Cutoff marks are declared qualified in the written exam and shortlisted to appear for further rounds.
Along with this, all the aspirants should be familiar with the KVS Previous Year Cutoff marks to understand the exam trends over the past years and the competition level. In this article, we have shared the KVS cut-off marks in detail along with the expected cut-off, category-wise previous year cut-off marks, steps to download cut-off marks, and factors affecting the cut-off marks.
KVS Cutoff Marks 2023
After the written exam is concluded successfully, the KVS cutoff marks are declared along with the result. Candidates who have attempted the KVS PRT TGT PGT exam can check the cutoff marks once uploaded by the officials. The cut marks for all subjects and categories will be declared on the official website. To qualify for the exam, the candidates need to obtain the minimum marks in the exam and increase their selection chances for getting appointed for teaching posts in KVS School.
KVS PRT Cut-off Marks 2018-19
The KVS PRT Cut off marks will be released soon after the exam is completed successfully. Meanwhile, candidates should check the KVS Previous Year Cutoff marks to get an idea of the minimum qualifying marks, exam trends, and competition level over past years. Check the previous year's KVS category-wise cut-off marks for all the subjects shared below:
|
Category
|
KVS Primary Teacher Cut-Off Marks
|
Unreserved
|
68.60
|
OBC
|
63.47
|
SC
|
61.83
|
ST
|
54.33
|
OH
|
61.80
|
VH
|
57.90
KVS TGT Cut-off Marks 2018-19
The officials will release the KVS TGT cut-off marks along with the results soon on the official website. Till then, all the aspirants can go through the previous year's KVS TGT cut-off marks for all the subjects and categories discussed below:
|
Subject
|
Unreserved
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
OH
|
VH
|
TGT English
|
58.05
|
52.15
|
48.13
|
46.25
|
48.57
|
49.40
|
TGT Science
|
60.87
|
52.17
|
52.27
|
48.07
|
-
|
-
|
TGT Sanskrit
|
54.73
|
49.67
|
47.28
|
44.33
|
47.23
|
40.58
|
TGT Hindi
|
55.90
|
52.93
|
50.27
|
48.50
|
49.20
|
52.03
|
TGT Maths
|
61.73
|
57.87
|
55.27
|
50.50
|
49.63
|
-
|
TGT Social Science
|
58.10
|
52.33
|
48.90
|
46.70
|
48.20
|
49.55
KVS PGT Cutoff Marks 2018-19
It is important to check the KVS Previous Year Cut off marks of the TGT exam to know the minimum marks required to ace the written exam. Therefore, check the previous year's KVS PGT cut-off marks for all the categories till the final year cut-off marks are announced by the board.
|
Subject
|
Unreserved
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
OH
|
VH
|
PGT English
|
71.17
|
68.40
|
62.70
|
60.17
|
67.90
|
68.67
|
PGT Hindi
|
73.25
|
70.75
|
68.87
|
65.53
|
68.25
|
-
|
PGT Economics
|
64.18
|
59.30
|
55.72
|
50.27
|
61.30
|
57.22
|
PGT Chemistry
|
70.03
|
64.73
|
62.17
|
49.50
|
-
|
-
|
PGT Commerce
|
70.07
|
66.72
|
63.50
|
53.10
|
65.77
|
-
|
PGT Maths
|
62.77
|
59.27
|
54.08
|
51.18
|
-
|
-
|
PGT Physics
|
56.40
|
52.68
|
48.42
|
43.08
|
-
|
-
|
PGT Biology
|
73.22
|
67.8
|
65.60
|
62.93
|
-
|
-
|
PGT History
|
66.27
|
65.27
|
59.40
|
60.43
|
64.30
|
64.87
|
PGT Geography
|
75.77
|
73.20
|
68.80
|
68.77
|
67.20
|
60.70
|
PGT Computer Science
|
72.2
|
67.67
|
65.67
|
61.60
|
-
|
-
KVS Expected Cutoff Marks 2023
The official board will release the final KVS cut-off marks after the successful completion of the written exam. Meanwhile, all the aspirants can check the KVS expected cutoff marks shared below and determine the chances of being declared qualified for the exam.
|
Categories
|
KVS PRT Expected Cutoff Marks
|
General/ EWS
|
70-75
|
OBC
|
68-73
|
SC
|
65-70
|
ST
|
60-65
|
Categories
|
KVS TGT Expected Cutoff Marks
|
General/EWS
|
65-70
|
OBC
|
63-68
|
SC
|
60-65
|
ST
|
55-60
|
Categories
|
KVS PGT Expected Cutoff Marks
|
General/EWS
|
65-70
|
OBC
|
60-65
|
SC
|
55-60
|
ST
|
50-55
How to check KVS Cutoff 2023?
Follow the easy steps shared below to check the KVS PRT TGT PGT cutoff marks without any hassles.
- Go to the official Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan website.
- On the homepage, click on the KVS cutoff link as per the applied post.
- The category-wise cut-off marks will be displayed on the screen
- Save or download the KVS cutoff marks for future use.
Factors Affecting the KVS 2023 Cut-Off Marks
There are various factors that are considered by the officials to determine the KVS Cutoff marks. The cut-off marks are determined by the officials based on the factors discussed below:
- Number of Applicants
- Number of Vacancies
- Category
- Difficulty Level of Exam
- Previous Year Cut-off Marks
We hope this article on KVS Cutoff marks was informative for our readers. Candidates should check the KVS expected & previous year's cut-off marks to ascertain the minimum marks, previous exam trends, and chances of getting shortlisted for further recruitment rounds.