KVS Pedagogy Preparation Tips 2023: Check Important Topics, Questions for KVS PRT TGT PGT Exam

KVS Pedagogy Preparation Tips 2023: Check the KVS PRT TGT PGT 2023 Syllabus for Pedagogy Section along with Preparation Tips, Important Topics and Questions.

KVS Pedagogy Preparation Tips 2023: Candidates should adhere to the best KVS Exam Preparation Strategy to ace the exam with high scores. As the KVS PRT TGT PGT is around the corner, the aspirants should be familiar with all the topics and questions asked in the exam. The KVS Pedagogy is one of the highest-scoring sections in the exam. Thus, the candidates should clear the basic concepts and learn time management skills to maximize their scores in less time.

Recently, the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) released the PRT TGT PGT exam dates. As per the notice, the KVS TGT will be held on 12-14 Feb 2023, KVS PGT will be conducted on 16-20 Feb 2023 and KVS PRT will be held on 21-28 Feb. 2023. As the exams will be conducted in the coming weeks, the candidates should speed up their preparation right away. In this article, we have shared the list of important topics & questions for effective KVS Pedagogy Preparation.

KVS Pedagogy Preparation Tips 2023

The KVS Pedagogy Preparation strategy should consist of Important Topics, Questions and Tips to ace the section with flying colors. This will help candidates to strengthen their preparation and improve their chances of scoring well in the written exam.

KVS Pedagogy Important Topics 2023

To begin with, it is crucial to check the latest KVS syllabus to know the topics that are important for the exam. After knowing the exam's relevant topics, they will study only the topics from which questions can be asked in the exam. The list of important KVS Pedagogy Topics for PRT TGT PGT is shared below for ease of the aspirants.

KVS Pedagogy Important Topics Section Topics Understanding the Learner Concept of growth, maturation, and development, principles and debates of development, development tasks, and challenges Domains of Development: Physical, Cognitive, Socio-emotional, Moral, etc., deviations in development and its implications. Understanding Adolescence: Needs, challenges, and implications for designing institutional support. Role of Primary and Secondary Socialization agencies. Ensuring Home school continuity. Understanding Teaching Learning Theoretical perspectives on Learning -Behaviorism, Cognitivism, and Constructivism with special reference to their implications for The role of the teacher The role of the learner Nature of the teacher-student relationship Choice of teaching methods Classroom environment Understanding of discipline, power, etc. Factors affecting learning and their implications for Designing classroom instructions, Planning student activities, and, Creating learning spaces in the school.

Planning and Organization of Teaching-Learning Concept of Syllabus and Curriculum, Overt and Hidden Curriculum, Principles of curriculum organization Competency-based Education, Experiential learning, etc. Instructional Plans: -Year Plan, Unit Plan, Lesson Plan Instructional material and resources Information and Communication Technology(ICT) for teaching-learning Evaluation: Purpose, types, and limitations. Continuous and Comprehensive Evaluation, Characteristics of a good tool. Assessment of learning, for learning and as learning: Meaning, purpose, and considerations in planning each.

Enhancing Teaching-Learning processes: Classroom Observation and Feedback, Reflections, and Dialogues as a means of constructivist teaching Creating Conducive Learning Environment The concepts of Diversity, disability, and Inclusion, implications of disability as a social construct, types of disabilities-their identification and interventions Concept of School Mental Health, addressing the curative, preventive, and promotive dimensions of mental health for all students and staff. Provisioning for guidance and counseling. Developing Schools and communities as a learning resource. School Organization and Leadership Leader as a reflective practitioner, team builder, initiator, coach, and mentor. Perspectives on School Leadership: instructional, distributed, and transformative Vision building, goal setting, and creating a School Development Plan Using School Processes and forums for strengthening teaching learning-Annual Calendar, time-tabling, parent-teacher forums, school assembly, teacher development forums, using achievement data for improving teaching—learning, School Self Assessment, and Improvement, Creating partnerships with community, industry and other neighboring schools and Higher Education Institutes — forming learning communities Perspectives in Education NEP-2020: Curriculum and Pedagogy in Schools: Holistic & Integrated Learning; Equitable and Inclusive Education: Learning for All; Competency-based learning and Education. Guiding Principles for Child Rights, Protecting and provisioning for rights of children to a safe and secure school environment, Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2009, Historically studying the National Policies in education with special reference to school education; School Curriculum Principles: Perspective, Learning and Knowledge, Curricular Areas, School Stages, Pedagogy, and Assessment

KVS Pedagogy Important Questions 2023

Candidates should practice unlimited KVS Pedagogy Questions thoroughly to clear the basic concepts in a better manner. Also, it will help them to build their way of solving questions with 100% accuracy in less time.

Here is the list of important KVS PRT TGT PGT questions with solutions for the Pedagogy section shared below:

Q1. What does the word “Pedagogy” mean?

Ans. To lead the child.

Q2. Pedagogy is the study of?

Ans. Teaching Methods

Q3. What is the best approach to studying the growth and development of the child?

Ans. Developmental Method

Q4. What is the use of technology to enhance the learning process called in education?

Ans. ICT

Q5. What does the term PSRN in development imply?

Ans. Perceptual skill, reasoning, and numeracy.

Q6. An individual learns from his own mistakes” This statement is based on which learning theory?

Ans. Trial & Error.

Q7. What should be the role of the teacher in meeting individual differences?

Ans. Try to know the abilities, interests, and aptitudes of individuals and Try to adjust the curriculum as per the needs of individuals.

Q8. If a child has a mental age of 5 years and chronological age of 4 years then what will be the IQ of the child?

Ans. 125

Q9. As per John Dewey, schools should prepare students for?

Ans. Present life

Q 10. What type of evaluation discovers learning deficiencies and difficulties of the learners?

Ans. Diagnostic.

KVS Pedagogy Preparation Tips

Candidates should build the best KVS Pedagogy preparation strategy and pick the finest learning resources to perform well in the KVS PRT TGT PGT exam. We have shared below the expert-recommended KVS Pedagogy Preparation Tips & Tricks to obtain a favorable result in the exam.

1. Pick Competitive Books

After understanding the KVS Pedagogy syllabus, candidates should choose the finest KVS Pedagogy books to ace the section with high scores. Make sure to pick the books that cover the latest syllabus and exam trends to prepare as per the exam requirements. Also, they should make sure that they pick limited books for the subject to avoid confusion in the concepts.

2. Clear the Basic Concepts

Candidates should build a strong grip on the basic concepts of all the topics prescribed in the KVS Pedagogy syllabus. This will help them to solve a variety of questions without confusion and strengthen their chances of scoring high marks in the exam.

3. Practice Unlimited Questions

Preparation of KVS Pedagogy PRT TGT PGT subject is incomplete without regular practice. It is crucial to attempt unlimited mock tests and solve previous papers to know their strong & weak areas and focus on improving the weak topics for better marks.

4. Time Management

Time Management is very important to ace the KVS Pedagogy section. If you're not familiar with the question, then skip that question and move to the next one. It is advised to solve lengthy & time-consuming questions at the last.

5. Revise Regularly

After covering all the basic concepts, the candidates should revise every topic carefully. Also, they should prepare short notes on all the important topics for quick revision. It is recommended to revise weak topics thrice a week in the last leg of the preparation.

We hope this article was informative for our readers. Candidates should check all the KVS Pedagogy topics and questions and practice them well to obtain high marks in the PRT TGT PGT exam.