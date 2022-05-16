Government Jobs 2022 Closing This Week: Apply Online for 18000+ Bank, Constables, Firemen, Manager, SI and Others

Government Jobs aspirant can apply for these government jobs under Canara Bank, AIIMS,TSLPR, PPSC and others for which application process is closing this week. Check application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

List of Government Jobs 2022 Closing This Week: If you are a government job aspirant then you have chance to apply for 18000+ Jobs including Bank , Constables,Firemen, Manager, SI and Others for which application process is closing this week.

Many leading organizations of the country including Canara Bank, AIIMS,TSLPR, PPSC and others and others have released a number of vacancies for which you can apply this week.



You can go through this article for application process, age limit, post wise qualification, experience, selection criteria, how to apply etc here which are different for each exams.



Last Date : 16 May 2022

AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2022

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has invited application for the 410 post of Senior Resident and Demonstrator.You can check educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details here.

Last Date : 20 May 2022

TSLPRB TS Police Recruitment 2022 for 17291 Vacancies

The Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) is hiring 17000+ Excise Constable, Transport Constable, Stipendiary Cadet Trainees (SCT) Constable,PC, Firemen, Warder, Sub Inspector, Station Fire Officers and Deputy Jailor. You can check educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details here.

Last Date : 20 May 2022

Canara Bank Recruitment 2022

Canara Bank has invited online application for recruitment to the various posts including Deputy Manager, Assistant Manager, Junior Officer and others. A total of 12 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process.

Last Date : 20 May 2022

PPSC Recruitment 2022 for 119 Assistant District Attorney Posts

Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Assistant District Attorney for which any Graduate can apply. Candidates can check educational qualifications, experience, selection criteria, and other details here.

Last Date : 20 May 2022

TS Excise Constable Recruitment 2022 Notification:

Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) has invited applications for 614 post of Prohibition & Excise Constable in the Excise Department. Candidates having 10th pass can submit applications online.

Last Date : 20 May 2022

UP NHM Midwifery Educator Recruitment 2022: Uttar Pradesh, National Health Mission (NHM)is hiring female candidates for recruitment to the 18 post of Midwifery Educator in 3 SMTI (Lucknow, Kanpur & Varanasi). Interested candidates can submit applications through the online mode on or before 22 May 2022.

