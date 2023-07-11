Logical Social Studies Riddle: Only 1% students can guess right answer in 7 seconds

Social Studies Riddles for Class 10th students: Want to test how quickly your brain functions? Want to learn your usual boring textual information in a fun manner? Well, we have something planned for you! Solve the riddle presented below in 7 seconds and enjoy learning important concepts from your Social Studies textbook.

Social Studies Riddle for Class 10th

Riddles are fun and engaging ways of understanding different aspects of complex topics. It helps students remember boring textual information for a longer period of time and brings clarity to the topics. They also develop soft skills in students such as brainstorming, decision-making, problem-solving, lateral thinking, and much more. Going through your books and mugging up information does more harm than good. I can bring you marks but not clarity in understanding topics, knowledge, and fun.

If you too are bored of reading paragraphs of books on and on, then try a new way of learning. Solve these riddles brought to you by us and learn about important concepts from our textbook.

Now, let’s get along with the riddle.

Remainder! You have got only 7 seconds to solve it

I believe in the power of truth

Idolizing and using it in all my battles

I thrive on truth

Yes, I am non-violent

I like to win battles through conversations and genuine fights

I was introduced by ‘The Father of the Nation’

I was used as the last resort to fight many battles against the East India Company

Champaran, Kheda, and Ahmedabad have chanted me throughout their battles

Who am I?

And your time starts now.

.

.

.

Hint: I am a movement.

.

.

Time’s up!

Many many congratulations on solving the riddle in 7 seconds. For the ones who couldn’t, the correct answer is just a click away. Tap on the image below and find your answer.

Enjoyed solving this riddle? I know, you did. Keep following us, at Jagran Josh for more such educational content. We are happy enough to help you read.

Also, find important course-related information and content below.

