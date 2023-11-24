Adivasi Vikas Vibhag Recruitment 2023 Notification Out for 602 Vacancies at mahatribal.gov.in, Direct Link here

Adivasi Vikas Bharti 2023: The Department of Tribal Development in the State of Maharashtra has started registrations for recruitment to posts on the official website, mahatribal.gov.in. Eligible and interested candidates can fill out the online application form for Adivasi Vikas Vibhag Recruitment 2023 between November 23 and December 13.
Maharashtra Adivasi Vikas Vibhag is conducting this recruitment drive to fill a total of 602 vacancies for the various Group B (non-gazetted) and Group C posts. Candidates who have passed class 12th and are between 18 to 38 years can apply for Tribal Maharashtra Recruitment.
Maharashtra Adivasi Vikas Vibhag Recruitment 2023
Adivasi Vikas Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF has been released by the Maharashtra Adivasi Vikas Vibhag to recruit eligible candidates for the various Group B (non-gazetted) and Group C posts. Tribal Maharashtra Notification PDF contains the complete details regarding eligibility criteria, vacancy, selection process, registration details and more. Download the official notification PDF from the direct link provided below.
Tribal Maharashtra Notification PDF
Tribal Maharashtra Recruitment 2023 Overview
Tribal Maharashtra gov in recruitment has started the Adivasi Vikas Vibhag Bharti 2023 application process for filling 602 posts. Aspirants are suggested to refer to the below summary table including important details regarding the recruitment.
|
Adivasi Vikas Vibhag Recruitment 2023 Overview
|
Conducting Body
|
Department of Tribal Development, Maharashtra
|
Post name
|
Group B (non-gazetted) and Group C
|
Vacancies
|
602
|
Apply online starts on
|
November 23
|
Last date to apply online
|
December 13
|
Salary
|
Rs. 16,000 to Rs. 1,32,300
|
Selection process
|
Written exam
|
Official website
|
mahatribal.gov.in
Adivasi Vikas Bharti 2023 Vacancy
Maharashtra Adivasi Vikas Vibhag Vacancy 2023 has been announced along with the release of the official notification. The officials aim to fill 602 vacancies through this recruitment drive. Let’s have a look at the post-wise Adivasi Vikas Vibhag vacancies in the table below.
|
Post Name
|
Vacancies
|
Upper Grade Stenographer
|
3
|
Lower Grade Stenographer
|
13
|
Senior Tribal Development Inspector
|
14
|
Research Assistant
|
17
|
Deputy Accountant/Chief Clerk
|
41
|
Senior Clerk/Statistical Assistant
|
187
|
Stenographer
|
5
|
Housekeeper (Male)
|
43
|
Housekeeper (Female)
|
25
|
Superintendent (Male)
|
26
|
Superintendent (Female)
|
48
|
Librarian
|
38
|
Laboratory Assistant
|
29
|
Tribal Development Inspector
|
8
|
Assistant Librarian
|
1
|
Primary Teaching Assistant (Marathi Medium)
|
27
|
Secondary Teaching Assistant (Marathi Medium),
|
15
|
Higher Secondary Teaching Assistant
|
14
|
Primary Teaching Assistant (English Medium)
|
48
|
Total
|
602
Maha Adivasi Vikas Vibhag Bharti 2023 Eligibility
Candidates must have cleared class 12th from a recognised board or equivalents to apply online for Tribal Maharashtra Recruitment 2023. Additionally, they should not exceed the upper age limit of 38 years.
How to Apply for tribal.gov.in Recruitment 2023?
Step 1: Go to the official website of Maharashtra Tribal Development at mahatribal.gov.in
Step 2: Click on the ‘Adivasi Vikas Vibhag Recruitment 2023 apply online link’.
Step 3: Register yourself and start filling out the application form.
Step 4: Upload the essential documents.
Step 5: Pay the application fee and submit the application form.