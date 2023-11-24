Adivasi Vikas Vibhag Recruitment 2023 Notification Out for 602 Vacancies at mahatribal.gov.in, Direct Link here

Maharashtra Adivasi Vikas Vibhag Recruitment 2023 Notification has been published on the official website of the Department of Tribal Development. A total of 602 vacancies have been announced. Interested candidates can submit their applications by December 13. Get all details pertaining to Tribal Maharashtra Recruitment 2023 here.

Maharashtra Adivasi Vikas Vibhag Recruitment 2023 Notification out for 602 vacancies. Get details here.

Adivasi Vikas Bharti 2023: The Department of Tribal Development in the State of Maharashtra has started registrations for recruitment to posts on the official website, mahatribal.gov.in. Eligible and interested candidates can fill out the online application form for Adivasi Vikas Vibhag Recruitment 2023 between November 23 and December 13.

Maharashtra Adivasi Vikas Vibhag is conducting this recruitment drive to fill a total of 602 vacancies for the various Group B (non-gazetted) and Group C posts. Candidates who have passed class 12th and are between 18 to 38 years can apply for Tribal Maharashtra Recruitment.

Maharashtra Adivasi Vikas Vibhag Recruitment 2023

Adivasi Vikas Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF has been released by the Maharashtra Adivasi Vikas Vibhag to recruit eligible candidates for the various Group B (non-gazetted) and Group C posts. Tribal Maharashtra Notification PDF contains the complete details regarding eligibility criteria, vacancy, selection process, registration details and more. Download the official notification PDF from the direct link provided below.

Tribal Maharashtra Notification PDF

Tribal Maharashtra Recruitment 2023 Overview

Tribal Maharashtra gov in recruitment has started the Adivasi Vikas Vibhag Bharti 2023 application process for filling 602 posts. Aspirants are suggested to refer to the below summary table including important details regarding the recruitment.

Adivasi Vikas Vibhag Recruitment 2023 Overview Conducting Body Department of Tribal Development, Maharashtra Post name Group B (non-gazetted) and Group C Vacancies 602 Apply online starts on November 23 Last date to apply online December 13 Salary Rs. 16,000 to Rs. 1,32,300 Selection process Written exam Official website mahatribal.gov.in

Adivasi Vikas Bharti 2023 Vacancy

Maharashtra Adivasi Vikas Vibhag Vacancy 2023 has been announced along with the release of the official notification. The officials aim to fill 602 vacancies through this recruitment drive. Let’s have a look at the post-wise Adivasi Vikas Vibhag vacancies in the table below.

Post Name Vacancies Upper Grade Stenographer 3 Lower Grade Stenographer 13 Senior Tribal Development Inspector 14 Research Assistant 17 Deputy Accountant/Chief Clerk 41 Senior Clerk/Statistical Assistant 187 Stenographer 5 Housekeeper (Male) 43 Housekeeper (Female) 25 Superintendent (Male) 26 Superintendent (Female) 48 Librarian 38 Laboratory Assistant 29 Tribal Development Inspector 8 Assistant Librarian 1 Primary Teaching Assistant (Marathi Medium) 27 Secondary Teaching Assistant (Marathi Medium), 15 Higher Secondary Teaching Assistant 14 Primary Teaching Assistant (English Medium) 48 Total 602

Maha Adivasi Vikas Vibhag Bharti 2023 Eligibility

Candidates must have cleared class 12th from a recognised board or equivalents to apply online for Tribal Maharashtra Recruitment 2023. Additionally, they should not exceed the upper age limit of 38 years.

How to Apply for tribal.gov.in Recruitment 2023?

Step 1: Go to the official website of Maharashtra Tribal Development at mahatribal.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘Adivasi Vikas Vibhag Recruitment 2023 apply online link’.

Step 3: Register yourself and start filling out the application form.

Step 4: Upload the essential documents.

Step 5: Pay the application fee and submit the application form.