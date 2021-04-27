Maharashtra Post Office GDS Recruitment 2021: 2428 Vacancies Notified, Apply Online @appost.in

Maharashtra Post Office GDS Recruitment 2021: Maharashtra Postal Circle, India Posts has published the recruitment notification for the post of Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS). Eligible and interested candidates can apply for Maharashtra Postal Circle Recruitment 2021 from 27 April 2021 on appost.in. The last date for Maharashtra GDS Application is 26 May 2021. Maharashtra Post Office Notification and Application Link are given at the end of the article.



A total of 2428 vacancies are available for Branch Post Master (BPM), Assistant Branch Post Master (ABPM) and Dav Sevak Posts in Aurangabad, Beed, Bhusaval, Dhule, Jalgaon, Nanded, Osmanabad, Pharbhani, RMS L DN BHUSAWAL, Goa, Kolhapur, Ratnagiri, RMS BM DN MIRAJ, Sangli, Sindhudurg, Mumbai East, Mumbai North, Mumbai North West, Mumbai South, Akola, Amaravati, Buldana, Chandrapur, Nagpur City, Nagpur Moffusil, Wardha,Yeotmal, Malegaon, Nashik, Navi Mumbai, Palghar, Raigad, Thane, Ahmednagar, Pandharpur, Pune City West, Pune City East, Pune Moffusil, Satara, Shrirampur and Solapur.

Maharashtra Postal Circle GDS Important Dates

Starting date of Registration and fee payment - 27 April 2021

Last date of registration and fee payment: 26 May 2021

Maharashtra Postal Circle GDS Vacancy Details

GDS (Branch Post Master (BPM), Assistant Branch Post Master (ABPM) and Dav Sevak ) – 2428 Posts

UR - 1105

EWS - 246

OBC - 565

PWD-A - 10

PWD-B - 23

PWD-C - 29

PWD-DE - 15

SC - 191

ST - 244

Maharashtra Postal Circle GDS Salary:

Minimum TRCA for 4 Hours/Level 1 in TRCA Slab

BPM - Rs.12,000/-

ABPM/Dak Sevak - Rs. 10,000/-

Minimum TRCA for 5 Hours/Level 2 in TRCA Slab

BPM - Rs.14,500/-

ABPM/Dak Sevak - Rs. 12,000/-

Maharashtra Postal Circle GDS Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Secondary School Examination pass certificate of 10th standard with passing marks in Mathematics, local language and English (having been studied as compulsory or elective subjects) conducted by any recognized Board of School Education by the Government of India/State Governments/ Union Territories in India shall be a mandatory educational qualification for all approved categories of Gramin Dak Sevaks.

Compulsory knowledge of Local Language

The candidate should have studied the local language at least up to 10th standard [as compulsory or elective subjects] as declared by the State Government or as per constitutional provisions relating to the 8th schedule of Constitution of India.

Maharashtra Postal Circle GDS Age Limit:

18 to 40 years (Age relaxation for reserved category as per govt. norms. No age relaxation for EWS Category)

Maharashtra Postal Circle GDS Selection Procedure

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of the automatic generated merit list as per the rules based on the candidates online submitted applications

How to Apply for Maharashtra Postal Circle GDS Recruitment 2021 ?

Eligible and interested candidates are required to register in the portal through https://indiapost.gov.in or https://appost.in/gdsonline before 26 May 2021.

Application Fee:

UR/OBC/EWS Male/trans-man - Rs. 100/- All female/trans-woman candidates, all SC/ST and all PwD - No Fee Kerala Postal Circle Notification and Application Link

Maharashtra GDS Recruitment Notification and Online Application Link