Jagranjosh Education Awards 2021: Click here if you missed it!

Maharashtra Post Office GDS Recruitment 2021: 2428 Vacancies Notified, Apply Online @appost.in

Maharashtra Postal Circle, India Posts is hiring 2428 Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS). Check Maharashtra Postal Circle GDS Online Application Link, Vacancy, Qualification, Age Limit, Selection Process Here

Created On: Apr 27, 2021 12:24 IST
Modified On: Apr 27, 2021 13:40 IST
Maharashtra GDS Recruitment 2021
Maharashtra GDS Recruitment 2021

Maharashtra Post Office GDS Recruitment 2021: Maharashtra Postal Circle, India Posts has published the recruitment notification for the post of Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS). Eligible and interested candidates can apply for Maharashtra Postal Circle Recruitment 2021 from 27 April 2021 on appost.in. The last date for Maharashtra GDS Application is 26 May 2021. Maharashtra Post Office Notification and Application Link are given at the end of the article.

A total of 2428 vacancies are available for Branch Post Master (BPM), Assistant Branch Post Master (ABPM) and Dav Sevak Posts in Aurangabad, Beed, Bhusaval, Dhule, Jalgaon, Nanded, Osmanabad, Pharbhani, RMS L DN BHUSAWAL, Goa, Kolhapur, Ratnagiri, RMS BM DN MIRAJ, Sangli, Sindhudurg, Mumbai East, Mumbai North, Mumbai North West, Mumbai South, Akola, Amaravati, Buldana, Chandrapur, Nagpur City, Nagpur Moffusil, Wardha,Yeotmal, Malegaon, Nashik, Navi Mumbai, Palghar, Raigad, Thane, Ahmednagar, Pandharpur, Pune City West, Pune City East, Pune Moffusil, Satara, Shrirampur and Solapur.

Maharashtra Postal Circle GDS Important Dates

  • Starting date of Registration and fee payment - 27 April 2021
  • Last date of registration and fee payment: 26 May 2021

Maharashtra Postal Circle GDS Vacancy Details

GDS (Branch Post Master (BPM), Assistant Branch Post Master (ABPM) and Dav Sevak ) – 2428 Posts

  • UR - 1105
  • EWS - 246
  • OBC - 565
  • PWD-A - 10
  • PWD-B - 23
  • PWD-C - 29
  • PWD-DE - 15
  • SC - 191
  • ST - 244

Maharashtra Postal Circle GDS Salary:

Minimum TRCA for 4 Hours/Level 1 in TRCA Slab

  • BPM - Rs.12,000/- 
  • ABPM/Dak Sevak - Rs. 10,000/-

Minimum TRCA for 5 Hours/Level 2 in TRCA Slab

  • BPM - Rs.14,500/- 
  • ABPM/Dak Sevak - Rs. 12,000/-

Maharashtra Postal Circle GDS Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

  • Secondary School Examination pass certificate of 10th standard with passing marks in Mathematics, local language and English (having been studied as compulsory or elective subjects) conducted by any recognized Board of School Education by the Government of India/State Governments/ Union Territories in India shall be a mandatory educational qualification for all approved categories of Gramin Dak Sevaks.
  • Compulsory knowledge of Local Language
  • The candidate should have studied the local language at least up to 10th standard [as compulsory or elective subjects] as declared by the State Government or as per constitutional provisions relating to the 8th schedule of Constitution of India.

Maharashtra Postal Circle GDS Age Limit:

18 to 40 years (Age relaxation for reserved category as per govt. norms. No age relaxation for EWS Category)

Maharashtra Postal Circle GDS Selection Procedure 

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of the automatic generated merit list as per the rules based on the candidates online submitted applications

How to Apply for Maharashtra Postal Circle GDS Recruitment 2021 ?

Eligible and interested candidates are required to register in the portal through https://indiapost.gov.in or https://appost.in/gdsonline before 26 May 2021.

Application Fee:

  1. UR/OBC/EWS Male/trans-man - Rs. 100/-
  2. All female/trans-woman candidates, all SC/ST and all PwD - No Fee
  3. Kerala Postal Circle Notification and Application Link

Maharashtra GDS Recruitment Notification and Online Application Link

FAQ

What is age criteria for Maharashtra Post Office Recruitment 2021 ?

The age should be of 18 to 40 years are eligible to apply. There will be age relaxation for the reserved category candidates as per government norms.

What is the last date for Maharashtra GDS Registration ?

26 May 2021

What is the starting date for Maharashtra GDS Application ?

27 April 2021

What is the qualification for Maharashtra Postal Circle GDS Posts ?

The candidate should be 10th class passed.
Comment ()
Job Summary
NotificationMaharashtra Post Office GDS Recruitment 2021: 2428 Vacancies Notified, Apply Online @appost.in
Last Date of SubmissionMay 26, 2021
CityAurangabad
StateMaharashtra
CountryIndia
Organization India Post, India Post
Education Qual Secondary
Functional Other Funtional Area
UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.
Next

Post Comment

4 + 2 =
Post

Comments