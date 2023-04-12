Maharashtra RTE Lottery Result 2023 Announced at rte25admission.maharashtra.gov.in, Get Direct Link Here

Maharashtra RTE Lottery Result 2023: The officials have released Maharashtra RTE lottery results today. Candidates can check their result at rte25admission.maharashtra.gov.in. Know steps to check here

Maharashtra RTE Lottery Result 2023: Maharashtra School Education and Sports Department has declared the Right To Education (RTE) Maharashtra lottery result 2023 today - April 12, 2023. The students and their parents who have submitted the application form can check and download the RTE Maharashtra lottery result 2023 at rte25admission.maharashtra.gov.in. They need to use their login credentials to check the result. As per the education department, 3,66,562 students had applied for 1,01,969 seats in 8,828 schools across the state.

Out of this, as many as 2,172 applications were found to be duplicates. Parents of the shortlisted candidate will receive an SMS on their registered mobile numbers. They must also check the application status by going to the RTE portal and entering the application number there to see if their child has won the lottery or not.

Maharashtra RTE Lottery Result 2023 - Direct Link (Available Now)

How To Check Maharashtra RTE Lottery Result 2023?

A total number of 3,64,390 applications were received against 1,01,969 seats in about 8,828 Maharashtra schools. They all can go through the steps to know how to check Maharashtra RTE result 2023:

Step 1: Go to the official website: rte25admission.maharashtra.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on RTE Maharashtra lottery result

Step 3: On the new page, a login window will appear

Step 4: Enter the login credentials and submit it

Step 5: Maharashtra RTE result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download and save it for future references

Maharashtra RTE Lottery 2023 Admission Verification

As per the updates, the last date for the eligible children in the selection list to approach the verification committee for the admission process is from April 13 to 25, 2023. Parents of selected children should go to the committee and confirm their admission online within the specified time. They must also get the receipt from the verification committee for the same. They have to carry the original as well as the attested copies of all the documents that they have uploaded while filling out the application form. They are also required to take out a printout of the allotment letter received from their login or the verification committee along with the guarantee letter available on the RTE portal.

