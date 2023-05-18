COHSEM HSE Result 2023 Likely Soon, Check Expected Manipur 12th Result Date and Time

Council of Higher Secondary Education, Manipur is expected to announce the HSE Class 12 results soon. Candidates can check the board results through the link given on the official website.

Maniour 12th Result 2023: Council of Higher Secondary Education, Manipur - COHSEM is expected to announce the Manipur HSE Result 2023 soon. Students eagerly waiting for the announcement of the class 12 Manipur board exams can visit the official website to check the results.

An official confirmation regarding the date and time is yet to be made by board officials. As per the notification mentioned on the official result portal, however, the Manipur Board 12th result is expected soon. Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official website of the Manipur board to check the board results.

COHSEM will be announcing the Manipur 12th results on the official website - cohsem.nic.in. Students can also visit the website manresults.nic.in to check the results. Candidates are required to enter the 12th roll number in the result link to check the HSE Manipur Result 2023.

Manipur 12th Result 2023 Date and Time

This year Manipur board conducted the Manipur 12th Science, Arts, and Commerce stream exams from February 23 to April 1, 2023. An official confirmation regarding the date and time for Manipur HSE Result 2023 is awaited from board officials. However, going by the notification on the result portal, candidates who have appeared for the exams can expect the board to announce the results shortly.

Where to Check Manipur Board 12th Result 2023

Manipur board officials will be announcing the results online. Candidates can download their marksheets on the below given websites

cohsem.nic.in

manresults.nic.in

How to Check COHSEM 12th Result 2023

Manipur board officials will be announcing the 12th board results on the official website soon. Candidates can also follow the steps provided here to check the COHSEM 12th results.

Step 1: Visit the Manipur board website

Step 2: Click on the class 12 result link

Step 3: Enter the roll number in the link provided

Step 4: Download the Manipur 12th result for further reference

Manipur 12th Result 2023 Minimum Passing Marks

In order to qualify the Manipur 12th board exams, students need to score the minimum passing marks. According to the marking scheme followed, students are required to score a minimum of 33% marks in their class 12 board exams in order to be eligible for further admissions.

Also Read: Manipur Board Class 12th Result 2023 Expected by May, Check HSE Latest Updates Here