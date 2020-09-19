Manipur HC Judicial Service 2020 Exam Postponed due to COVID-19, New Dates to announce soon

Manipur HC Judicial Service 2020 Exam: High Court of Manipur has postponed the Judicial Service 2020 Exam date due to COVID-19 outbreak. All candidates who applied for Manipur HC Judicial Service 2020 Exam are advised to check the official website for latest updates.

According to Manipur High Court Official Notice, an incidence of COVID-19 was identified in the High Court of Manipur and Manipur Public Service Commission premises and COVID protocol is in place for prevention and control of COVID-19 pandemic. Hence, the Manipur HC Judicial Service 2020 Exam is postponed until further order.

Earlier, Manipur HC Judicial Service 2020 Exam was scheduled to be held on 19 and 20 September 2020. Manipur HC Judicial Service 2020 New Exam Dates will be shortly announced on the official website. All candidates are advised to check the official website for latest updates.

Download Manipur HC Judicial Service 2020 Exam Notice

Manipur HC Judicial Service- 1 2020 Exam Pattern

The recruitment exam consisting of 3 papers for 3 hours each. The papers will have questions from General Awareness and English, Law Papers-1 and Law Papers.

General Awareness: One paper of 100 Marks for a duration of 3 hours to test the General Knowledge, Aptitude, Intelligence, Test of Comprehension and Expression of Law and General English including Essay Writing on legal topic and information technology.

Law paper -1 - One paper of 100 Marks for a duration of 3 hours regarding objective questions and problems of law as regards the Transfer of Property Act, Civil procedure Code, Code of Criminal Procedure, Indian Evidence Act, Indian Penal Code, Limitation Act.

Law paper - 2: one paper of 100 marks for a duration of 3 hours - consisting of Judgment writing (paper Book to be supplied) - Legal Theories on Jurisprudence, Provision of Constitution of India.

Those who will qualify in the written test will be able to appear in Viva Voce/Interview which will be of 50 Marks. All candidates are advised to gear up themselves for the exam. The court will soon release the new dates for Manipur HC Judicial Service- 1 2020 on its website.