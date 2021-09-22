CBSE Class 10 English MCQs for First Flight Book Poem 3 - A Tiger in the Zoo (Published By CBSE)

CBSE MCQs for Class 10 English Poem - A Tiger in the Zoo are best for the term 1 exam preparations. These are the extract based questions that are published by the CBSE Board itself.

CBSE Class 10 English MCQs for Poem - A Tiger in the Zoo

MCQs for CBSE Class 10 English Poem - A Tiger in the Zoo are provided here. These questions are published by the CBSE Board. Each question is followed by four options and a correct answer. Students must practice all these questions to prepare for the upcoming MCQ based exam. Take the help of other important resources provided in this article to excel in your preparations and score high marks in your English paper.

Also Check CBSE Class 10 English Sample Paper for Term 1 Exam 2021-22

Multiple Choice Questions based on an extract

(A) He should be lurking in shadow, Sliding through long grass Near the water hole Where plump deer pass.

i. According to the extract, the poet wishes for the tiger to be ‘sliding’ through the foliage as this would

a) assist in keeping the prey unsuspecting of the predator’s sound.

b) aid in camouflaging the presence of the predator before it rushes in.

c) help the predator pounce on the prey comfortably without getting tired.

d) Support the predator’s vision as it eyes its prey.

Answer: a) assist in keeping the prey unsuspecting of the predator’s sound.

ii. Which fact DOES NOT connect with the significance of the water hole for the tiger?

a) Many tigers chase prey into the water and holds the victim’s head under water until it drowns.

b) Prey feed in the water on water-lilies, and often wander into the middle of the water hole, where they are vulnerable and easy for the tiger to kill.

c) Prey that has quenched its thirst ensures consumption of hydrated meat for the tiger.

d) Chasing the panicked prey from shallow to deep water where the tiger grabs it.

Answer: c) Prey that has quenched its thirst ensures consumption of hydrated meat for the tiger.

iii. Pick the option that DOES NOT use ‘lurking’ correctly to fill in the blank.

a) The thug was _________ in the alley late evening, for unsuspecting passers-by.

b) The hyena was __________ in its den after a good meal.

c) The detective cautioned her team about the _________ dangers likely to impact the case.

d) The prejudices __________beneath the surface create misunderstandings.

Answer: b) The hyena was __________ in its den after a good meal.

iv. ‘shadow’ here, refers to the shadow of

a) the tiger.

b) long grass.

c) water hole.

d) deer

Answer: b) long grass.

v. Pick the phrase that DOES NOT suggest that the forest in the extract is lush.

a) long grass

b) the water hole

c) plump deer

d) lurking in shadow

Answer: d) lurking in shadow

(B) But he’s locked in a concrete cell,

His strength behind bars,

Stalking the length of his cage,

Ignoring visitors.

He hears the last voice at night,

The patrolling cars, …

i. Choose the image that best describes the condition of the tiger based on the given extract.

a) Option (1)

b) Option (2)

c) Option (3)

d) Option (4)

Answer: b) Option (2)

ii. Which option correctly lists the reason for the tiger ‘stalking the length of his cage’?

a) Animals tend to cover large distances and burn a lot of their energy by hunting for prey, in their natural habitat. Zoos deprive them of such stimulation and they are restless and bored.

b) Animals are scared of visitors gazing at them in their unnatural surroundings. Zoos are places where animals are far removed from the privacy of their natural habitat.

c) Animals dislike human noises in the city and react to them aggressively. Zoos are often located in cities or outskirts.

d) Animals require human love and care and miss this when in captivity. Zoos are places where they walk around mechanically to attract human attention.

Answer: a) Animals tend to cover large distances and burn a lot of their energy by hunting for prey, in their natural habitat. Zoos deprive them of such stimulation and they are restless and bored.

iii. Which option identifies a patrolling car correctly?

a) Option 1

b) Option 2

c) Option 3

d) Option 4

Answer: b) Option 2

iv. The main contrasting idea suggested by the extract is that of

a) strength and weakness.

b) nature and culture.

c) beasts and mortals.

d) confinement and freedom.

Answer: d) confinement and freedom.

v. Choose the option listing the most likely reason for the tiger to ignore visitors, according to the extract.

a) He is scared of their constant stares.

b) The visitors don’t provide him with any food.

c) He knows that none would help him out of captivity.

d) The visitors don’t speak to him kindly.

Answer: c) He knows that none would help him out of captivity.

