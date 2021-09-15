CBSE Class 10 English MCQs for First Flight Book Poem 1 - Dust of Snow (Published By CBSE)

MCQs for CBSE Class 10 English Poem - Dust of Snow are provided here with answers. These questions are published by the CBSE Board itself. Practice these questions for outstanding performance in the term 1 exam.

Check here the MCQ questions and answers for CBSE Class 10 English Poem - Dust of Snow (First Flight Book) to practice important questions for the upcoming CBSE Class 10 Term 1 Board Exam 2021-22. These questions are published by the CBSE Board. These questions are based on extract from the poem and form the perfect practice test for the MCQ based term 1 exam.

Multiple Choice Questions Based on Extract

(A) The way a crow

Shook down on me

The dust of snow

From a hemlock tree

Has given my heart

A change of mood

And saved some part

Of a day I had rued.

I. Of the many symbols the hemlock tree represents, choose the one that Frost drew upon in all likelihood, for this poem.

Symbol of

a) longevity.

b) togetherness.

c) healing.

d) protection.

ii. Choose the option that lists the possible feelings of the poet prior to the experience shared in the poem.

1) reassured

2) disappointed

3) curious

4) demotivated

5) thankful

6) disheartened

7) impulsive

a) 1, 3 &7

b) 2, 4 & 6

c) 5 & 7

d) 1 & 3

iii. Identify the option that DOES NOT use the word ‘rue’ correctly.

a) The film was a disaster and he rued his decision to act in it.

b) I am sure she rued the day she listened to a fortune-teller.

c) It wasn’t long before I rued my disobedience and my deceit.

d) Others finally rue the one who is dishonest and heartless.

iv. Synecdoche is a poetic device that uses a part to represent the whole. E.g. That’s a great set of wheels! (Set of wheels has been used for car.)

Pick an example of synecdoche from the poem

a) Has given my heart / A change of mood

b) The way a crow/ Shook down on me

c) The dust of snow / From a hemlock tree

d) And saved some part / Of a day I had rued

v. Choose the option showing the reason NOT corresponding with “… a crow / Shook down on me / The dust of snow”.

a) The crow’s landing on the branch of the tree.

b) The shivering of the crow, due to the cold.

c) The readjustment of position of the crow on the branch.

d) The cawing of the crow hidden in the foliage.

