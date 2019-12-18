Meghalaya Police Recruitment 2019 for Various Posts; Vacancy Last Date Extended

Meghalaya Police Recruitment 2019: Meghalaya Police has extended the last date for application for various posts in the state. Now all candidates who have not applied for the Meghalaya Police Recruitment 2019 so far can apply till the 21 December 2019. Earlier the last date for the application process was 14 December 2019. Interested candidates can check the short notification available on the official website of Meghalaya Police - http://megpolice.gov.in/.

According to the short notification released by the Meghalaya Police, the last date for online submission of application for all the various posts in the Meghalaya Police advertised vide Memo No. PTS/RECR/01/2019/6811-6876, dated 12 November 2019 has been extended up to 21 December 2019.

All the candidates should note that all the other conditions including Eligibility Criteria and other details are available on the website of Meghalaya Police-megpolice.gov.in. Candidates can check the same which is available on the official website.

Earlier Meghalaya Police had notified for the recruitment of various vacancies in the state. The Online submission process for the above recruitment drive was going on and last date for online apply was 14 December 2019. Now candidates can apply till 21 December 2019.

Short Notification of Last Date Extended for Meghalaya Police Various Posts 2019 Download Process



Visit the official website i.e. http://megpolice.gov.in/

Click on the link Extension Notice of Tender for Procurement of Clothing/Uniform items for the Meg...

A New Window will open where you will get the dedired short notification.

Take Print Out of notification and save a copy for future reference.

