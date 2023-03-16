MH SET Admit Card 2023 Released: Download Maharashtra SET Hall Ticket, Check Exam Date

MH SET Admit Card 2023 has been released by the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU). Get Direct Link to Download Maharashtra SET Hall Ticket Here.

MH SET Admit Card 2023: Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) issued the admit card for the 38th Maharashtra State Eligibility Test. The candidates can download Maharashtra SET Admit Card by visiting the official website i.e. unipune.ac.in. MH SET Admit Card Link is also provided in this article. The candidates can download MHSET Hall Ticket using their username or application or by using their name.

MH SET Admit Card 2023: Important Details

Check the important details of Maharashtra SET exam 2023 admit card here:

Exam Organizer Savitribai Phule Pune University‌ State Maharashtra Exam Name Maharashtra State Eligibility Test (MH SET) Exam Date 26 March 2023 Mode of the Exam Offline Subjects 32 Centers 17

MH SET 2023 Admit Card Download Link

MH SET Exam will be conducted on 26 March 2023 (Sunday) for the states of Maharashtra and Goa. Candidate must carry MH SET admit card and also one additional photo identity such as Aadhar Card, PAN card, Voter Id etc. on the Day of the Exam.

MH SET Admit Card 2023 by Login

Download Here MH SET Admit Card 2023 by Application Number

Download Here MH SET Admit Card 2023 by Students' Name

Download Here

How To Download MH SET Admit Card 2023?

Follow the steps given here to download the admit card of MHSET exam:

Step 1: Go to the official website i.e. https://setexam.unipune.ac.in/.

Step 2: Click on the link that reads ‘Download Admit Card by Login’ or ‘Download Admit Card by Application Number’ or ‘Download Admit Card by Student Name’ appearing on the homepage.

Step 3: Provide your credentials and click on the login button.

Step 4: The admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download SET Admit Card and save it for future reference

MH SET Exam Pattern 2023

There will be Paper 1 and Paper 2 in the exam. Paper 1 will have 50 multiple-choice questions, each of 2 marks and Paper 2 will have 100 multiple-choice questions and each question is carrying 2 marks. There is no negative marking on both papers.

Paper-I shall be of general nature, intended to assess the teaching/research aptitude of the candidate. It is primarily designed to test the reasoning ability, comprehension, divergent thinking, and general awareness of the candidate. Paper I has 4 sets with 4 different Test Booklet Codes viz. A, B, C, D. Student has to ensure that the same Test Booklet Code is pre-printed and pre-shaded on the OMR sheet.

Also Check:

Teaching Exams

Important Links:-

SSC CGL Final Result 2021 Declared: Download PDF, Cut-Off Marks and Other Details