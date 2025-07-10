MHC Recruitment 2025: Download Call Letter for Preliminary Certificate Verification at mhc.tn.gov.in - Direct Link Here

Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
MHC Call Letter Download 2025: Madras High Court (MHC) has released the admit card for certificate verification round for various posts including Copyist Attender and Office Assistant,Watchman, Masalchi and others  in the District Judiciary in the State of Tamil Nadu. Test is scheduled to be held from July 14 (Monday) to July 18 (Friday), 2025. Check all details here. 

Jul 10, 2025, 11:46 IST
MHC Hall Ticket 2025 Out: Madras High Court (MHC) has released the admit card of certificate verification for the post of Copyist Attender and Office Assistant (ii) Cleanliness Worker/Scavenger, Gardener, Watchman/Night Watchman, Night Watchman-cum-Masalchi, Watchman-cum-Masalchi, Sweeper-cum-Masalchi, Waterman/Waterwoman, Masalchi in the District Judiciary in the State of Tamil Nadu. The preliminary certificate verification for these posts is scheduled to be held from July14 (Monday) to July 18 (Friday), 2025. Candidates who have qualified in MHC Exam can download Madras High Court Admit Card from the official website - mhc.tn.gov.in.

To download the hall ticket, candidates will have to provide their login credentials including Registration No,Date of Birth and Captcha to the link.

MHC Hall Ticket 2025 Download Link

The MHC Hall Ticket 2025 download link is available on the official website. However the MHC Admit Card Link is given in this article and the candidates can download MHC Admit Card through the link:

MHC Admit Card 2025  Download Link 

MHC Hall Ticket 2025 Overview 

Earlier Madras High Court (MHC) had launched the recruitmnet drive for various posts including  Copyist Attender and Office Assistantand others. To help candidates quickly understand the key highlights of the recruitment drive, we’ve shared an overview of the same-

Particulars Details
Organization Madras High Court (MHC)
Post Name Copyist Attender and Office Assistant (ii) Cleanliness Worker/Scavenger, Gardener, Watchman/Night Watchman, Night Watchman-cum-Masalchi, Watchman-cum-Masalchi, Sweeper-cum-Masalchi, Waterman/Waterwoman, Masalchi 
Exam Mode Certificate Verification
 Exam Date 2025 July14 (Monday) to July 18 (Friday), 2025
Admit Card Status Released
Login Credentials Required Registration Number and Date of Birth
Official Website https://www.mhc.tn.gov.in

Details Mentioned on MHC Call Letter 2025

Candidates are advised to go through and check their MHC Call Letter extensively after downloading the same from the official website. You should go through the details of your admit cards to ensure that all the details mentioned on the same are correct and accurate. You are advised to check all the crucial details and should inform the concerned authority in case of any error in the details, mentioned on the hall ticket. You will get the crucial details on the hall ticket such as-

  • Candidate’s name
  • Date of birth
  • Photograph of the candidate
  • Signature of the candidate
  • Examination venue
  • Date and time of the examination
  • Roll number

How to Download MHC Hall Ticket 2025?

You can download the hall ticket for the document verification round for these posts after following the steps given below-
Step 1 : Visit the official website of Madras High Court (MHC) at - https://www.mhc.tn.gov.in
Step 2: Click on the link Download the Call Letter for Preliminary Certificate Verification scheduled on the home page.
Step 3: Provide your login credentials to the link on the home page.
Step 4: Candidates will get the required admit card in a new window.
Step 5: Download and save it for future reference.

