MHC Recruitment 2025: Download Call Letter for Preliminary Certificate Verification at mhc.tn.gov.in - Direct Link Here

MHC Hall Ticket 2025 Out: Madras High Court (MHC) has released the admit card of certificate verification for the post of Copyist Attender and Office Assistant (ii) Cleanliness Worker/Scavenger, Gardener, Watchman/Night Watchman, Night Watchman-cum-Masalchi, Watchman-cum-Masalchi, Sweeper-cum-Masalchi, Waterman/Waterwoman, Masalchi in the District Judiciary in the State of Tamil Nadu. The preliminary certificate verification for these posts is scheduled to be held from July14 (Monday) to July 18 (Friday), 2025. Candidates who have qualified in MHC Exam can download Madras High Court Admit Card from the official website - mhc.tn.gov.in. To download the hall ticket, candidates will have to provide their login credentials including Registration No,Date of Birth and Captcha to the link. MHC Hall Ticket 2025 Download Link

MHC Hall Ticket 2025 Overview Earlier Madras High Court (MHC) had launched the recruitmnet drive for various posts including Copyist Attender and Office Assistantand others. To help candidates quickly understand the key highlights of the recruitment drive, we've shared an overview of the same- Particulars Details Organization Madras High Court (MHC) Post Name Copyist Attender and Office Assistant (ii) Cleanliness Worker/Scavenger, Gardener, Watchman/Night Watchman, Night Watchman-cum-Masalchi, Watchman-cum-Masalchi, Sweeper-cum-Masalchi, Waterman/Waterwoman, Masalchi Exam Mode Certificate Verification Exam Date 2025 July14 (Monday) to July 18 (Friday), 2025 Admit Card Status Released Login Credentials Required Registration Number and Date of Birth Official Website https://www.mhc.tn.gov.in