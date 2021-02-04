MHPOST Postman MTS Answer Key 2021 Released @dopmah20.onlineapplicationform.org, Raise Objection if any before 7 Feb

MHPOST Postman MTS Answer Key 2021: Maharashtra Postal Circle has released the answer key for the post of Postman (PM), Mail Guard (MG), MTS. The candidates appeared in the MHPOST Recruitment 2021 Exam can now download the answer keys through the official website of MHPOST.i.e.dopmah20.onlineapplicationform.org.

MHPost Answer Key Download Link is given below. The candidates can download MHPost Postman/Mailguard Answer Key, directly, through the link below. The exam for Multi Tasking Staff Posts was held from 5 January to 15 January 2021 while the exam for postman and mail guard posts were conducted between 15 to 29 January 2021. The Maharashtra Postal Circle has now uploaded the answer keys of the aforesaid exams.

Candidates can download MHPOST Postman MTS Answer Key 2021 by entering their credentials on the login page. If any candidate has doubt or objection against the MHPOST Postman MTS Answer Key 2021, they may raise objection between 4 to 7 February 2021. The link can be accessed by following the steps given below.

How to raise objections against MHPOST Postman MTS Answer Key 2021?

Visit the official website.i.e.https://dopmah20.onlineapplicationform.org/MHPOST/. On the hompage, click on the MHPOST Postman MTSObjection Link. It will redirect you to the login page. The candidates are required to enter their roll number, date of birth, exam name, shifts, captcha and click on the submit button. Then, it will redirect you to the answer keys. Candidates can download the answer keys, if any objection against the answer keys, they may raise an objection before the last date.

Direct Link for Raising Objections against MHPOST Postman MTS Answer Key 2021

MHPOST Postman MTS Answer Key 2021 Download

